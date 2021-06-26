2021 NHL Draft: Aatu Raty is favorite

Aatu Raty, right? Man, where do I start?

This isn’t necessarily news to anyone following the upcoming NHL Entry Draft or, prospects as a whole, but Aatu Raty is an extremely divisive player.

It hasn’t always been like this, after all, he was mine, and last year a lot of other scouts were consensus number one. But, like many young players, development comes with ups and downs. That is certainly the case with the young Finn, his development has not exactly been linear.

For the past two years, and even at the start of this season, much of the Scouting community has believed that at worst, Raty would be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. As the season progressed and Ratys’ poor start in the Finnish Liiga, he began to slide down the rankings. Since then, there has been a lot of discussion about what kind of expectations should be placed on a player like Raty, some reasonable and some not.

In July I expect a team to line up Raty in the first round and if it’s the Minnesota Wild there’s still a lot to be excited about! Don’t get too caught up in the noise.

Pre-concept rankings

#3 by NHL Central Scouting (EU Skaters)

#19 by Corey Pronman/The Athletic

#16 by Scott Wheeler/The Athletic

#19 by FChockey

What scouts (including me) say

What I see when I see Raty play is a player who has exceptional hands in tight and can make room in the attacking zone. I don’t think Raty will ever become a 30-goal scorer in the NHL, and that’s not very important with his ability to create plays and find shooting ranges. When he shoots, he has an accurate but average wrist shot. I would like to see more variety in his play, and yes, more puck shooting.

Defensively, Raty is a player who reasonable responsible. He protects the puck well, but can be inconsistent. I’d like to see him yawn a little earlier and use his size to knock the puck off the rush. I think he has the tools to become a great 200 foot player in the NHL, but he needs to keep refining them through better positioning and skating.

Ratys skating is average, and I think this may keep him from being an impactful NHL player. I’ve read interviews where he talked about working on his skates, and I hope this is something that can be corrected sooner or later. In terms of speed, it leaves a lot to be desired. If he had the first few strides faster and could hold that gear earlier in the stride, he’d do better. Again, these are things I’m sure he’s focused on going into the draft.

There’s a lot to unpack in terms of the hows and whys of the Rtys roller coaster’s progress to this point (which I go into in more detail in the story hyperlinked below). Many of his tools are assets that should serve him well in the North American game if/when he comes along, helping with some of the challenges to take him forward today. He’s got a pro frame, fast hands and a hard pulse (though he tends to rattle off the boards a few too many). His skating remains a focal point for him as he works to build some more agility into his strength, which is already decent. If he is involved and active, he can be an effective frontrunner who regains possession and then plays from the wall inwards. When he plays with the puck confidently, he also has the tools necessary to make dangerous attempts for himself. I do worry about his decision making, though, and questions will remain about the ceiling and floor if his trajectory doesn’t start to follow a steeper slope sooner or later. The parts are there though, and I expect a big show in the coming years world juniors could help him regain some of the trust he had lost. When he’s playing, he’s still fun to watch.

-Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

After a very disappointing start to the season, Rty has greatly improved his game. Although his point contribution has been a bit quiet, he has shown a lot of positive things at Liiga level. Rty is a smart player with a good offensive toolset. He skates well, has good puck skills and can shoot the puck, so he doesn’t really lack any skill, but clearly he needs to improve on everything, like every prospect in the draft. I don’t really see Rty as more than a 2nd or 3rd line center for an NHL organization, but he could very well be in that role as he is a comprehensive two way center.

-Eetu Siltanen, Dobber Prospects

Raty is one of the biggest mysteries I can remember from looking at prospects over the years. He was a go-to player for Finland on the way, as the number 1 center for a solid U18 age group last season and making Finland’s U20 squad a year ahead of his draft, while also playing well against men. He looked like a highly skilled playmaker with good athletic aids. Then came this season and the attack disappeared. Ratys’ game looked so easy between the junior and Liiga levels and he was removed from the U20 team. Different scouts have different theories. Some think he lacks speed. Some think he has no sense of hockey. I’ve seen enough over the years to still believe in the player, but it’s fair to say I approach him with a great deal of caution. He has skill in his game. He has quick trembling hands and is great at handling the puck in small areas. He is a fine, if clumsy skater who can play adeptly on the go, but he needs to add more pace to his game. His play and shot are both solid quality, but neither are spectacular. He has some physicality to his game and brings energy to ploughing. That’s the Raty I think there is, and may appear in years to come, but he didn’t this season. In a sense, Raty projects as an NHL second-line center after being one of my top-ranked prospects coming into draft season.

-Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Would he fit in with the wilderness?

All things considered, I believe the Wild would be a great landing spot for a player like Raty. The Wild can definitely benefit from extra depth in the middle, and having a player with Ratys upside down in the Wild system is always a good thing. While he may never live up to the hype his U20 World Juniors appearance generated a few years ago, I think it’s reasonable to assume Raty will still be an NHL-level impact player.

The development curve for European prospects can be difficult to navigate. I think about the CHL Import Draft coming June 30, and I wonder if a CHL team would pick Raty and give him the chance to play meaningful minutes in Canada. Not that he necessarily needs meaningful minutes to progress, but could this move to North American ice, rather, be considered an asset to a player who has played in Finland? I think well watch what happens.

Could the Wild catch him?

Surely. If I were the Wild, I’d pick Raty with one of the first round picks they have. I think his availability at number 20 will depend on how much a team like Nashville values ​​centers in the design. They also want to stock the cabinets.

A relationship with Minnesota

It’s probably a bit lazy in the eyes of some of our readers, but if all goes well, I think Aatu Raty could be a Mikko Koivu-type player. Yes, they are both centers. Yes, they are both defensively responsible; too easy? Wait, let me Finnish.

While Raty isn’t the size Koivu is, it’s fair to assume Raty could end up having the best parts of Koivus defense skills. I believe Raty has significantly more offensive advantage, but I think it’s an interesting argument to make.

Whatever happens, Ratys’ trajectory will be interesting to follow.

