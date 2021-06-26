ITTF CEO says sport is adapting to the challenges of COVID-19

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) CEO Steve Dainton praised the efforts of the table tennis community as the sport tackles the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dainton said the organization was better able to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic during a progress update.

He said the governing body continued to adapt to the circumstances, including setting up hubs to run multiple events back-to-back.

The challenge of launching World Table Tennis (WTT) amid the pandemic was highlighted, with Dainton thanking the Qatar Table Tennis Association and its president Khalil Al-Mohannadi for hosting a Middle East Hub.

Dainton said the WTT team wanted to help deliver international events, with hopes of a full schedule of competitions in 2022.

A WTT feeder series is reportedly set to launch in 2022, offering a new level of events for mid-level players.

Dainton said the ITTF has managed to achieve stable results in 2020 through “difficult and prudent measures”, meaning the organization is in a “much stronger position compared to the previous months”.

However, Dainton acknowledged that partnership sales had been affected.

“The sale of partnerships has been the biggest challenge given the uncertainty surrounding the event calendar and the financial disruption that the pandemic has caused most global companies,” Dainton said.

“Ongoing discussions are underway with several potential partners and some exciting new commercial deals will be announced in the coming weeks covering our largest markets and some emerging regions.”

Dainton said the ITTF is currently reviewing its overall future governance structure, regarding development plans and more robust controls.

He said the ITTF will announce a new integrity officer position within a month.

Doha hosted a World Table Tennis hub earlier this year Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 and the ITTF World Championships in Houston will prove the major upcoming events of the governing bodies.

“Despite all the challenges and difficulties it took to get to this point, we are now confident that the Olympics will go ahead,” Dainton said.

“With only a few weeks to go before the start of Tokyo 2020, our team is working closely with the International Olympic Committee to ensure the success of the table tennis event.

“As the IOC has stated, the success of the Olympics will help restore hope and reunite the world, and our team will do its utmost to ensure that table tennis will help them do that.

“After the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in Busan, it became necessary to seek solutions to organize the 2021 edition and ensure that the World Table Tennis Championships are crowned in 2021.

“Our team is working around the clock with the local organizer and ramping up preparations in anticipation of the 2021 WTTC to be held in Houston, USA in November.

“This marks an exciting moment in history as it will be the first ever WTTC in ITTF history to be held in America, home to one of the largest and most advanced sports markets in the world.”

The ITTF’s annual general meeting will take place alongside the World Championships in Houston after a legal challenge kept the event in the US city.

The meeting will feature the ITTF elections, with incumbent President Thomas Weikert taking on Sweden’s Petra Srling for the role.

Other candidates can apply after disputes have arisen in the leadership of the organization.

Dainton said the ITTF administration would focus on project delivery.

“With less than five months until the ITTF elections (scheduled for the 2021 annual general meeting in Houston at the end of the year), my strong message remains the same: elections and politics are for the politicians, and as a professional staff, we remain focused on our projects and trying to deliver as many activities and events as possible,” he said.