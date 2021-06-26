De La Salle announces autumn football schedule

Preparations for this fall football season are in full swing.

Teams in the Bay Area train daily and compete in 7-on-7 passing tournaments — something they couldn’t do last summer due to the pandemic — with the first weekend of the 11-on-11 tackle season slated to start on September 27. -28 August.

On Friday, the Bay Areas top program announced its schedule for the fall. De La Salle opens his season on August 27 against St. Marys of Stockton, the same opponent the Spartans defeated 35-27 at home to start their shortened spring season in March.

But this time the game will be played in Stockton.

From there, the Spartans will host Monterey Trail on September 3, visit St. Francis in Mountain View on September 10, and play at home against Cathedral Catholic on September 17.

After a bye, the Spartans will play at home in Concord on October 1 against their only foreign opponent on the schedule, St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, at home in Concord. The match will be broadcast by ESPN.

DLS will close its non-league schedule in Folsom on October 8.

The Spartans will complete their 10-game regular season against four East Bay Athletic League opponents: home games against California on Oct. 15, Amador Valley on Oct. 29 and Clayton Valley Charter on Nov. 5, and a road game against San Ramon Valley on Oct. 22.

“This is a very normal schedule,” said coach De La Salle Justin Alumbaugh, whose team went 6-0 in the spring. “Good teams everywhere and some heavy hitters. St Frances is tough.”

In the past four seasons, St. Frances has had two undefeated seasons, finishing 44-3 overall. The teams on the road to national fame below Henry Russell and co-coach Biff Poggi was documented in a four-part HBO series, “The Cost of Winning.”

The Panthers, who have sent players to LSU, Alabama and Michigan, were removed from their private school league for being “too good” and are now playing a national schedule.

According to the HBO promo, “The Cost of Winning” provides an intimate glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the Panthers as they turn the streets and public parks into their training grounds in hopes of someday playing in college and eventually at the professional level.”

Football coaching movement

Steve Papino has left Independence again to take over the football program in Santa Teresa. Papin coached five seasons with Independence before spending one season with Menlo-Atherton. He returned to Independence this past school year after parting ways with MA.

Papin called it “a tough decision,” but moving to Santa Teresa cuts his commute and offers the opportunity to coach in the top division of the Blossom Valley Athletic League.

He said leaving Independence was much harder this time around than when he left for MA after the 2018 season. Papin added that he believes this will be his last coaching job “until I can’t coach anymore.”

Ali Bhatti, who was Papin’s defensive coordinator at MA and Independence, has taken over the Independence program, Papin said.

Basketball coaching movement

Two weeks after leading his alma mater, Piedmont Hills, to the Boys’ Central Coast Section Division I Basketball Championship, Anthony Cuellar stepped down to take over the program at Willow Glen.

Cuellar said he will be teaching gym class at Willow Glen, an opportunity not available at Piedmont Hills.

The coach said he looks forward to improving Willow Glen’s basketball program. When he replaced his mentor, Piet Simos, at Piedmont Hills, the Pirates were already rolling.

“I think we can do about the same with Willow Glen,” Cuellar added.

Still, he said the decision to leave his home school was not an easy one.

“I was born across the street,” Cuellar said. “It’s been my whole life. I used to watch the varsity games when I was a kid, 7, 8 years old. I played all the local sports. This is where I live. I don’t completely disconnect, but it feels like it’s broken a little bit. It’s going to be different, but that’s how you grow. That’s how you develop.”

Story ideas: Send an email to [email protected]