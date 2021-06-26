Tennis Kyrgios ready to relax as he returns to court at Wimbledon





Sport Nick Kyrgios is ready to have some fun when he returns to competitive tennis for the first time since February at next week’s Wimbledon Championships, where he will play mixed doubles with Venus Williams.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2021 Australian Nick Kyrgios in action during his third round match against Austrian Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

June 27, 2021 02:05 AM05

REUTERS: Nick Kyrgios is ready to have some fun when he returns to competitive tennis for the first time since February at next week’s Wimbledon Championships, where he will play in mixed doubles with Venus Williams. Since the start of 2020, Kyrgios, who reached a career-high ranking of 13th in 2016, has only played one tournament in Acapulco, Mexico outside of Australia and has seen his ranking slip to 61st. Advertisement Advertisement Dominic Thiem’s ​​third-round loss at the Australian Open in February was the last game contested by the 26-year-old, who was due to return for the lawn season at Queen’s Club earlier this month but withdrew due to neck pain. “I know it won’t be easy to just flip the switch, and I can’t expect to play the best type of tennis I might have been at Wimbledon a few years ago,” Kyrgios told reporters on Saturday. “I don’t put too many expectations or pressure on myself, but in general I feel pretty good. I don’t feel bad physically. “I’ve been hitting the grass quite a bit, trying to get two hits a day, trying to find my feet because it’s been almost two years since I’ve been on the grass. It was nice to be back here and a much of the tennis world.” Advertisement Advertisement Kyrgios said in a social media post this week that he was looking for a mixed doubles partner for Wimbledon and announced on Saturday that he has tied Williams, who own 11 All England Club titles, including five in singles. “The mixed doubles pair of the tournament,” said Kyrgios. He begins his singles campaign against Frenchman Ugo Humbert, whom he defeated in a nail-biting five-setter in the second round of his home Grand Slam. Kyrgios said he didn’t miss traveling on the tour and didn’t lack the confidence going into his opening round at the major. Advertisement “I feel good that I haven’t played a game for so long, but that time at home was great,” he said. “I felt a bit like Wimbledon, it’s an event I never take for granted when I can play it, so I made the journey there. “I’m going to get myself some strawberries. And chill, stock up, hit some volleys, enjoy the grass and relax.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)

