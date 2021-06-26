Dallas Stars CEO Talks Pandemic, New Season & More





After the Stanley Cup run, the team is using lessons learned from the pandemic to maximize revenue opportunities.

Editor’s Note: The above video is from October 2020. The Dallas Stars reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in two decades last year. The deep postseason that the Stars eventually lost in the Tampa Bay Lightning final represents every sports executive’s dream. However, North Texans were unable to attend home games during the playoffs due to COVID-19. Like the NBA, the NHL playoffs were held in a bubble to limit travel and thus reduce the risk of players and staff contracting the coronavirus. The unprecedented scenario forced the Stars front office to quickly adapt and adapt. “Once we understood that we were going to play in the bubble in Edmonton, we really started going back to the cause of promoting the team in a very unusual way, a way that we never planned or even dreamed of playing without fans in another country while we were in the playoffs,” said Brad Alberts, president and CEO of the Dallas Stars. WATCH: In an exclusive interview, Alberts talks about COVID, sponsorship and the lost opportunity to capitalize on lucrative home games during the deep run. Alberts became president in 2018 and added the title of CEO in 2020. He is tasked with growing the business side of the Stars, which has grown in popularity since moving to North Texas nearly 30 years ago. RELATED: Interim Tag Off Bowness Month After Stars Play In Cup Final In the 2019-20 season, before COVID-19 brought a premature end to the season, the Stars averaged more than 20,300 fans per home game, according to ESPN, ranking No. 3 in the league behind Chicago and Montreal, two of the most storied hockey markets. on the continent. That meant the Stars had an average capacity of 113 percent for home games during the season’s No. 1 in the league. “The hockey world is now paying attention to Dallas, Texas as the home of the sport,” Alberts said. To read more about how the Stars organization dealt with COVID, click here.

