New York Yankees RP Jonathan Loaisiga is developing like Dellin Betances, Chad Green

Jonathan Loaisiga was due to a poor performance like he had on Tuesday night. the right-handed gave up four runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning, the catalyst behind a heavy Yankees loss to a disappointing Royals team.

It was the first blemish on an otherwise alien first half for the last Yankees pitcher to find success after moving from the rotation to the bullpen.

Loaisiga began his career in pinstripes as a starter and found success along the way. The Nicaragua native posted a 2.89 ERA, a .229 batting average and a 164:33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 starts, ranging from rookieball to Triple-A. But a lack of longevity (he averaged around four innings per start) and injury concerns, combined with an impressive arsenal, made him a logical fit to switch roles.

It’s not the first time the Yankees have been successful in this way.

Once upon a time, Dellin Betances, along with Andrew Brackman and Manny Banuelos, formed the Killer B’s, a nickname for the prospect trio about to take the Yankees’ starting rotation by storm. Like Loaisiga, inconsistencies and injuries ended Betances’ career as a starter. But because of his deadly combination of a fast, high-velocity ball and knee-bending trunk, the New York native found a home in the “pen” with great success.

Betances became a four-time All-Star with the Yankees, turning into one of the most dominant relievers in baseball from 2014 to 2018. He finished his career in the Bronx averaging 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings and finished in the top five in team history in FIP, strikeout percentage, ERA, ERA+ and strikeouts.

Chad Green followed the foundation laid for Betances.

Green was acquired in the winter of 2015 by Brian Cashman along with Luis Cessa for Justin Wilson. The story remains the same; Green was adequate but not great in a starting role and has thrived as a reliever. Green is as versatile as they come, having spent time as opener, set-up man, temporary shutter and overall fire extinguisher no matter the inning. The 30-year old played in nearly 200 games in relief, collecting a 0.93 WHIP, 337 strikeouts and .578 opposing OPS in 265 innings.

There are of course differences. Betances was the most electric, but also the most nerve-racking. No one has matched Green’s versatility. Loaisiga won’t surprise anyone with his strikeout totals like the others.

However, the dominance is common. Both on and off the stats sheet.

Loaisiga has pitched 32 games with a team-high so far, facing a 2.43 ERA and a .224 batting average. In 40.2 innings, he gave up only 33 hits and nine walks, while striking out 37. 67% of Loaisiga’s pitches went for strikes and he has an average of 3.8 pitches per at bat, proving that he has made quick work of his opponents.

Statcast has shown Loaisiga’s dominance on another level. He is ranked in the 98th percentile or higher of all MLB pitchers in average exit speed, hard hit percentage, fastball speed, chase speed, barrel percentage and xwOBA.

The comparisons are there too. In Betances’ rookie campaign, opponents grounded nearly 47% of his throws, while generating soft contact 27% of the time. Loaisiga currently allows nearly 64% of the balls in play in the dirt, while allowing soft contact 23% of the time. Like Green, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has used Loaisiga in big moments when they arise. Loaisiga has already thrown in 25 high leverage situations in 2021. Green threw 19 over the course of his first full year in relief.

In this current Yankees era, both Betances and Green are among the most important, whether judging relievers or the roster as a whole.

Loaisiga has a long way to go before he joins that group. The sample size may be small, but that’s how every successful formula starts. Just ask the other two.

