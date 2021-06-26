India got bowling wrong, under-bowled Jadeja: Tendulkar | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Indian team management may have made a mistake in choosing the bowling combination and underbow left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in New Zealand’s second innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Sachin Tendulkar has hinted.

Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most runs in Tests and ODIs, said on his YouTube channel that due to lack of sun on the first few days, the spinners never came into play, especially left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who was only 7, 2 overs pitched in the first innings.

However, Jadeja threw only eight overs in the second inning on the sixth day when the sun was shining.

“Look, if you’re playing with five bowlers, it’s impossible for all five bowlers to get the same number of overs. It doesn’t work that way. You have to consider the conditions of the field, the air conditions, the wind, how much help the fast bowlers or spinners and decide accordingly,” Tendulkar said.

“As far as I’m concerned, from what I saw, the sun was barely visible in this test match. It was on the fifth day and on the sixth day. A lot of time had passed by then.”

Tendulkar said that while he understood the rationale behind Ashwin bowling more overs (15-5-28-2) than Jadeja (7.2-2-20-1) in the first innings, as footprints had been developed by the New Zealand left-arm-paced bowlers and the opposition left-handed batsmen, he called Jadeja unlucky in the second innings.

“Jadeja’s strength is the line from stump to stump. He attacks stumps, so LBW and bowled opportunities arise. It wasn’t a throw [on days 1, 2, 3] where there would be a turn and you could get a player in slips,” Tendulkar said, implying that Jadeja was unpredictable.

“In the second inning, the ball jumped a little here and there. That’s where the field started in favor of the spinner. He was unlucky there,” Tendulkar added.

The only man to score 100 international centuries added that Southampton’s field was suitable for pace bowlers and not spinners.

“If people didn’t get equal opportunities, it was because fast bowlers were bought. There are fields for spinners, there are fields for pacers. So you have to understand the terms,” ​​Tendulkar said.

India played two spinners and three pacers, while New Zealand came in with a four-pace pace attack. Colin de Grandhomme, an all-rounder in bowling, served as the fifth bowler.

India lost the WTC final by eight wickets.







