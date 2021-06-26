Roundtable Discussion: College Football Bucket List Road Trips





This week, members of the Maize n Brew staff got together to answer a few questions about college football road trips they’ve got on their to-do list in the future and whether any special plans have been made for the football season that comes along. from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what we have to share! What’s the college football road trip, Michigan or otherwise, that’s on your bucket list to experience and why? From Lozon: The rose bowl. The tradition is unlike any other in college football, and it’s always a first-class matchup. Plus, it’s in Pasadena, so you’re guaranteed to get some sunshine. I would also like to see a match at LSU and Texas A&M some time; their crowd really gets into it. Matt Eifert: My college football bucket list is short and sweet: seeing Michigan play in a Rose Bowl. Obviously the gloss of the Rose Bowl has waned a bit with the introduction of the CFP, but there is still so much history surrounding the Rose Bowl and all the pre-game festivities. Anthony Broome: My other colleagues have mentioned the Rose Bowl, which of course would be great. But I’m going to give up on that and pick a night game at LSU. I’ve heard great things and it would be great to play in one of those games against Alabama or some other powerful SEC team. I’ve never seen football in the south and that feels like a cool way to do it. Kellen Fox: Here is a clear answer. It’s the Rose Bowl. Attending the parade and pageantry in one of the most beautiful cities in America, plus that it’s usually a decent football game, sounds like a hoot and a half. Coming out of the pandemic, have you made any special plans for the college football season? From Lozon: Nothing is final yet, but I plan to be in the Big House for a few games. I’m just excited to have a tailgate again and be around the people I usually hang out with in Ann Arbor on game days. I won’t take any of that for granted anymore, that’s for sure! Matt Eifert: I just want to experience the tailgating, brass bands and pageantry of a college football Saturday. I’ve made plans to charge at least twice this fall, depending on ticket prices. Anthony Broome: Still in the planning stages, but hoping to beat some of the Big Ten road locations I haven’t seen yet, and pretty much all of them are except Michigan state and Ohio State. Road dates to Wisconsin and Penn State are on my list as possible options this year. Kellen Fox: Not yet, but just the fact that there’s a set in college football is awesome. Not knowing which games would be canceled and how many games would be played was an uncertain stressor last year. Knowing that stadiums will fluctuate, this should be one of the most anticipated seasons in college football history.

