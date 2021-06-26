Tennis inexperienced Swiatek happy to fly under radar at Wimbledon





Sport Iga Swiatek is looking forward to competing in Wimbledon without carrying any burden of expectations as she feels she needs more experience on grass to become a title contender.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis – WTA 500 – Eastbourne International – Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, UK – June 22, 2021 Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts during her round of 32 match against Briton Heather Watson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

June 27, 2021 02:50 AM50

Bookmark

REUTERS: Iga Swiatek is looking forward to competing in Wimbledon without any burden of expectations as she feels she needs more experience on grass to become a title contender. After winning her first French Open title last October, the 20-year-old Pole has seen her life turned upside down with the media attention that comes with being a Grand Slam champion. Advertisement Advertisement Her results are solid and she has broken into the top 10 of the rankings, but she has complained in the past about having a hard time coping with the attention piled on her after her unexpected win at Roland Garros. After the grass court season was wiped out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after her exit in the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this month, Swiatek said she wasn’t sure she even remembered how to play on grass. “Actually, it’s quite fun because I can play without expectations,” Swiatek told reporters on Saturday. “After all the fuss that there was during the clay-court season, at Roland Garros, while I played as defending champion, it’s really just easier. I enjoy it. Advertisement Advertisement “Maybe my tennis won’t be as good as in other tournaments, but I feel great and I’m quite happy to be here and get opportunities.” Swiatek, who won the junior Wimbledon singles in 2018, is seeded seventh in the Grand Slam on the grass track and will begin her campaign against the unorthodox Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. The Pole thinks the rankings don’t matter when it comes to playing on grass. “Even though I’m such a seventh seed, I don’t put any pressure on myself anymore because I know I have no experience,” said Swiatek. “I’m just trying to learn as much as possible. Advertisement “I’m just aware that I haven’t practiced on grass in a long time because I played doubles finals at Roland Garros. “It’s an important part of the season, but it’s more important for me to learn and not get huge results because I think the work I’m going to do here will have an effect in a few years. need experience on grass.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos