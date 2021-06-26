Who will win the 2021 Stanley Cup?





The 2020-21 NHL season was adventurous, and that’s to say the least. From a delayed start to rapid schedule changes in the season, there have been many problems along the way, but they have managed to make it through the shortened regular season schedule and the first three rounds of the playoffs. This season, of course, there were new divisions on the agenda, with the end result that a team normally in the East won the trophy that normally goes to the winner of the Western Conference. Stranger things have happened in a year like this. In the end there are only two teams left. One is the defending Stanley Cup champion many expected to be in the mix to win it again. The other is a team that has lost more games than they have won during the regular season and virtually no one expected them to get this far. Let’s start with Tampa Bay. The defending champions added a healthy Nikita Kucherov to the mix for the playoffs after missing all season due to hip surgery and not missing a beat; his 27 points not only lead the team, but lead the entire league in scoring so far. brayden point had just broken a nine-game goal in Friday’s series win over the Islanders and the end result is a strike that averages the second most goals per game of any playoff team at 3.22 (Colorado was first, average of 3.8 in their two series). They are also one of the stingiest defensive teams with Andrei Vasilevskiy already throwing four shutouts. As for Montreal, they’ve won with a well-balanced lineup who took turns scoring just enough at key moments to take them over the top. Cole Caufield who played college hockey three months ago has turned offensively into a major cog as… Nick Suzuki has also upped its game in the playoffs for the second year in a row. Carey Price plays one of the best hockey players of his career and their penalty kicks were nothing short of outstanding. They haven’t allowed a power game goal in 13 games of an NHL playoff record and killed 30 straight chances (outdoing their opponents 3-0 along the way). That theme is arguably the most interesting of the series (even more so than the goalkeeper’s match-up) Montreal’s dominant penalty kill versus Tampa Bay’s elite power play, which is a whopping 37.7%. While not many penalties have been mentioned in the playoffs, special teams have changed the game for both teams so far. Will that trend continue for any of them? It’s a unique Stanley Cup matchup, one that will likely never be seen again as the competition returns to its usual conference format for 2021-22 and beyond. Which team will emerge as the winner? Will the Lightning make it two in a row or will the Canadiens get upset again? Make your prediction by voting in the poll below. Take our poll mobile users, click here to vote.

