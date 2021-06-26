The unfair burden that women Test cricketers bear

Shafali Verma had her hair cut short so she could continue as a boy at the Rohtak cricket ground, Haryana. In every six-hitting backyard game she won against her brother, she was paid Rs 15 from an indulgent father. At the age of 17, she played her debut Test match for India in Bristol last week, and that early investment paid off. Shafali made 96 and 63 against England, taking the player of the match award and the record for becoming the first woman to hit three sixes in a test.

Deepti Sharma was also mistaken for a boy the day her life changed. As she watched from the sidelines as her brother practiced cricket, it was pure coincidence that the ball rolled towards her. Chances are she threw it right to the stumps. Chances are this caught the attention of a senior women’s player who took her under her wing. At the age of 23, in the same Bristol test, Deepti hit a grueling 5 hours and 8 minutes over two innings on the test debut, saving the game for India. Afterwards, a smiling Sharmaji ki beti called it a Father’s Day gift.

Sneh Rana had lost her place on the Indian side six years ago. She lost strength in her knee after injuries. Worse, she lost her father this year, just before making a national comeback at age 27. But in these years persevering in the domestic circuit, she gained experience and perspective. On her test debut in Bristol, she lost neither her composure nor her smile. With four wickets and a brave 80 not out, she earned her country a famous draw.

A few days later, in another part of England, Indian captain Virat Kohli called the test format the heartbeat of international cricket. Now, these young women, they’re all at heart. So why don’t we see them playing Tests anymore?

For the Indian women’s cricket team, Tests are like buses: wait ages to play one, then two come. This time their waiting period was seven years. Last time it was eight. They play against Australia in September, but after that their future in the format is uncertain.

< class="">

INCREDIBLE FEAT: Female players don’t get a chance to develop skills. When Shafali Verma made history, she did it in the very first red ball game she ever played

They are not alone. Women’s Test cricket has been extinct since the mid-2000s. England and Australia have a one-off match every two years as part of the multi-format Ashes, and India has played three in the last 15 years, but that’s about it also. Kane Williamson may have lifted the test club for New Zealand this week, but fellow Kiwi Suzie Bates, a cricketing legend and Olympian, could end her career, already aged 15, without ever playing a test.

The reason given by the powers that is is that Women’s Tests are not commercially viable. In fact, all tests, including men, except those played by men from India, England and Australia, bleed money. Twenty-over cricket is seen as the ideal means of spreading the women’s game to new countries. And this is true: the T20’s entry into the Commonwealth Games next year is exciting, and a possible Olympics in the future will be a huge contributor to the expansion of the sport.

But for now it is shocking that even as the Indian women played a rare test in Bristol, the Indian men were in Southampton for the pinnacle of the World Test Championship (WTC), which was marketed as the ultimate test. Test cricket, more than ever, is regarded as the pinnacle of a cricketer, the Test cap and whites an honor bestowed. But only for men, not for women.

Female cricketers are still not given equal access and opportunities to achieve the same level of sporting excellence. This discrimination extends to opportunities to develop skills. There is no multi-day women’s domestic cricket in any country. No equivalent of the Ranji Trophy. This not only affects women’s income, but also their skills. When Shafali made history, she did so in the very first red ball game she ever played!

The women themselves want more Tests and they want to become better players. Test cricket, with its off and on mode is totally different, Jhulan Goswami, who has the most ODI wickets for any woman, once said, her voice animated. Especially after lunch, or at the end of the day when you are bowling, you need a lot of mental strength.

Given its rarity, the women are not just playing for themselves, but for the future of the sport. They play not only to win, but to entertain and show doubters that they are capable. When they fail, like all athletes, they know it can hurt their sport. This is a huge and unjust burden.

Because it is not up to the women, but to the drivers to find non-discriminatory solutions that balance equality and the romance of sport with commerce. If Test cricket is the heartbeat, we can’t let it flatten the women.

Keshav is co-author of The Fire Burns Blue: A History of Womens Cricket in India

