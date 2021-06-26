Beau Bennett announces retirement





Free Agent Winger Beau Bennett has decided to call it a career, announcing (Twitter link) that he has retired. The 29-year-old did not play this season and in his announcement he cited injuries as the reason for the decision. Bennett spent parts of six seasons in the NHL after being a 2010 first-rounder with the Penguins (20th overall) in 2010. Although he showed some offensive attacks in 129 games with Pittsburgh, he was never able to complete season. time on the roster and was eventually moved to New Jersey in 2016. He had a career year with the Devils that season but was still uncontracted, eventually signing with the Blues as a free agent, but spent most of 2017 -18 in the minors by . Bennett was last on a NHL contract in 2019-20 with Arizona, but despite finishing fourth in scoring with AHL Tucson, he didn’t stand a chance with the Coyotes. Ultimately, Bennett finished with 200 NHL career games, racking up 20 goals and 44 assists. While that’s not a great return from a first-round selection, eight others were taken in the first round who have less NHL experience than him and he’s 22nd in first-round scoring from that draft class. Instead of trying to make a comeback to increase his point total, he quits playing and starts working with amateur and youth hockey players.







