Jim Irsay’s Carl Nassib tweet should help owners lead by example





The NFL made headlines this week when Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib… first active player in the competition to come out as gay. Entering his sixth season in the NFL and second in Las Vegas, Nassib announced the news on Instagram, admitting in a follow-up post on social media that he had been “agonized over this moment for the past 15 years.” Nassib has received an outpouring of love from the NFL community, including some of the league’s biggest stars, both current and former. That list included Saquon Barkley, his former teammate at Penn State, Bo Jackson and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Leading by example, Jim Irsay, owner of Indianapolis Colts, followed this trend on Wednesday by writing a heartfelt tweet about Nassib’s bravery. We can only hope that the competition’s other owners follow in Irsay’s footsteps. I commend the defense of Las Vegas Raiders, Carl Nassib, for his bravery and world leadership. Love, tolerance and openness should lead the way in the 21st century! #ChangingTheWorld! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 23, 2021 Colts fans will love owner Jim Irsay’s tweet to Carl Nassib. It was so touching to see the NFL community and the sports world in general rally around Nassib after his groundbreaking announcement. Unfortunately, the fact that coming out is still considered breaking news is exactly what Irsay alluded to in his tweet. It goes without saying that our society still has a long way to go in becoming more accepting of another’s sexuality and sexual orientation, but in that regard we may be breaking new ground. Shortly after Nassib’s announcement went viral, his no. 94 jersey has become the NFL’s best-selling jersey in the Fanatics network, beating out megastars like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Clearly aware of the magnitude of Nassib’s disclosure and what it means for the future of the NFL, Goodell released a statement applauding the 28-year-old’s bravery. “Representation is important. We share his hope that someday statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we move towards full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl every success next season.” What makes this story all the more powerful? As part of his announcement, Nassib has pledged a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention in LGBTQ communities, and the NFL has decided to match his donation. Getting back to Irsay, the longtime Colts owner is almost always on the front lines, supporting some of the league’s most influential campaigns. Whether using the offensive slogan “All Lives Matter” or simply condemning racism on social platforms, Irsay always sets the moral high tone among the NFL owner population. Let’s hope Irsay’s tweet about Nassib sets off a chain reaction among NFL owners in terms of expressing their support for the former third-round pick. Not nearly enough owners have taken matters into their own hands, so credit Irsay for setting a good example once again.







