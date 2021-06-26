Cricket: Shane Warne claims England star ‘can’t play test cricket’



Australian legends Mark Waugh and Shane Warne have criticized Dom Sibley, claiming the England opener will not be allowed to play in next winter’s Ashes series.

Warwickshires Sibley has endured a mixed start to his Test career, scoring two hundred and five 50s in 20 matches.

While he has occasionally seen the new ball and set a platform for England, which is more than can be said of some of his predecessors, he has been fired for 15 single-digit scores in 35 innings, while his rhythm on the crease has also been has become a problem in the eyes of some experts.

Reviewing England’s batting formation on Fox Crickets Road to the Ashes podcastWaugh said: I look at their stats and they all average about 30. There’s just no quality there and I don’t know why there’s no depth in England.

Someone like Dom Sibley can’t score. You can’t come to Australia with Sibley and [Rory] Open burns because they can’t score.

He’s got no shots, Dom Sibley, he’s not a test player. Frankly, I don’t know how he got to that level to be elected, there must be a shortage of players there.

Former leg spinner Warne added: With Dom Sibley I just don’t know how to play test cricket.

Shane Warne says Sibley and Rory Burns can’t punish bowling attacks (Picture: Fox Sport)

As a bowler, you worry about batsmen hurting you. England’s middle order is suffering because the bowlers they play against have stuck their necks out for not being hurt by Burns and Sibley.

They cannot punish them, they cannot hurt them on any level. All they can do is survive and see the shine, that’s not good. You have to pressure the bowlers and these two can’t.

Former captain Michael Vaughan also believes England striker is fragile and unable to post scores in Australia to keep the Ashes.

He believes promoting current No. 3 Zak Crawley to open to replace Sibley and recalling the world No. 1 T20 batsman, Dawid Malan, could be a smart move for Chris Silverwood’s side.

The batting formation is vulnerable, it’s that simple, Vaughan said. [Jos] Butcher, [Ben] Stokes will be back, [Chris] Yes they will improve the team but unless that batting lineup changes and can learn and understand how to get big scores against good bowlers I can’t see how they can compete.

It’s going to be hard to beat India on these coasts, but Australia gets 450-500, I can’t see it unless they make one or two changes.

ID return in Dawid Malan at No. 3. Apparently he’s not popular but you know what, who’s a hoot when he scores points, that’s what I like to see. He has a bit of experience, he played well against you last time in Australia.

Id put him at No. 3, Id bet Crawley to open. I know that’s a bit of luck for Crawley because he didn’t get that many runs, but I think he can play.

id leave [Rory] Burns, Crawley, Malan, Root, Stokes, Ollie Pope at six, Buttler at seven, Woakes at eight. Will that be a good eight to get big, big scores? I think it would be a better chance than the seven I saw against New Zealand. They were very, very vulnerable.

Earlier this month, England were sentenced to their first home series defeat since 2014, while New Zealand enjoyed their first success on these shores in 22 years.

Later in the summer, England will face India in a five-game Test series, before red-balling Joe Roots turn their attention to an Ashes tour of Australia.

