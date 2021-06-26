West Ranch Hockey Plants Acacias To Thank City For Saving The Cube





The Cube holds a special place in the hearts of the dozens of members of West Ranch Hockey, who planted 38 acacia trees in Pamplico Park Saturday morning to thank the City of Santa Clarita for keeping the rink open and operational. In May, the team won their first league championship. The win was on The Cube’s home ice, a second home, according to the hockey players, who had been practicing in Simi Valley for most of last season. West Ranch Hockey Club team member Pierce Marchant, 16, left, removes an acacia plant from its pot while Santa Clarita City Park Superintendent German Garcia assists in planting 38 ground covers at Pamplico Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday 062621. Dan Watson / It signal This is our little project to give back and thank you, said Alec Stefanelli, an emerging senior at Learning Post Academy, who expressed his appreciation to the city for saving the rink. Stefanelli and teammates Logan Bell and Patrick Dunleavy scooped mulch from a truck mid-morning after digging holes for the drought-tolerant plants in a planter near the park’s exit earlier in the day. It was a little hot, but pretty fun, said Bell, an up-and-coming senior at the Academy of the Canyons, from the day’s work. The philanthropic team project was the second time teammates had been off the ice as a team since the state reopened. The team contacted the city of Santa Clarita, who asked the hockey players to help with this beautification project. West Ranch Hockey Club team members look like Kyle Patterson, the City of Santa Clarita maintenance worker. left, and Park Supervisor German Garcia, right, demonstrate proper depth and width for planting the 38 acacia ground covers at Pamplico Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday 062621. Dan Watson/The Signal Kyle Patterson, a city maintenance worker, and German Garcia, a park ranger, showed the team how to plant an acacia before handing the work over to the high school hockey players. Patterson said the planter once contained grass followed by mulch during the drought. They spread 20 feet in every direction, he said of the acacias. It is more of a ground cover. Stefanelli was excited about the opportunity to strengthen the team bonds during the morning work. It’s nice to build these bonds that we have now, Stefanelli said. It was kind of special for us because we saw all the boys in high school playing and now they were here. It’s nice to make it happen. Tony and Sue Stefanelli, Alec’s parents, along with other team parents lent a hand all morning. West Ranch Hockey Club team members plant some of the 38 ground covers at Pamplico Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday 062621. Dan Watson/The Signal It’s going to be very, very productive, Tony said of the work. It’s great to give back to the city that helped these guys get their rink back. The team recently held tryouts at The Cube and will begin practice on August 2 to prepare for the new season in September. It seems the years have started well, said Sue Stefanelli. Things look brighter compared to a year ago.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos