Red Bull simply has the faster car, says Toto Wolff





Red Bull just has the faster car at the moment, said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on Saturday at the Styrian Grand Prix after its Formula 1 champions missed pole position for the fourth race in a row. Red Bull has taken the last two poles, following a double for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Azerbaijan, and is looking good for a fourth straight win at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Sunday. Max Verstappen, who took pole on Saturday, leads Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by 12 points after seven races, while Red Bull is 37 clear in the Constructors’ Championship. “It’s no secret, there is a trend. They currently have the faster package,” Wolff told reporters. “We have to use our tools and our intelligence to understand our car, the tuning work, the tires and what it has to use and then we have to be flawless. “I believe if we can align those stars, we can win the championship.” Max Verstappen will start for Lewis Hamilton on Sunday. Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images The Austrian said that Mercedes would continue to focus mainly on next year’s car, however. Major rule changes are coming in 2022 with the potential to change the current pecking order in the paddock and Mercedes is determined to start strong and not let rivals gain an advantage. “We remain committed to our principle of deploying our resources in 2022, with all the consequences that entails in 2021,” said Wolff. “But it’s a long race, we don’t look at a single race or a single result, but try to optimize every year. And having said that, we just have to do the best with our package.” Mercedes has won every title since 2014, the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era, and has not won four races without a win since 2013. Hamilton, second on the grid for Sunday’s race, estimated that Red Bull was about a quarter of a second ahead of Mercedes on pace. “I don’t think we have a fast pace to overtake them, that’s for sure, but we might just be able to keep up,” he said of Sunday’s race.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos