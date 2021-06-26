Sussex Cricket League round-up: Former Sussex star reaches double century, Rigg and Swift take eight wickets each





Adam O’Brien took 4-40 while father and son Kashif and Danial Ibrahim took two wickets each. Nomads crossed 83-2 before spinner Rigg got going and ran through the middle and lower order. Three Bridges (258-4) had a successful chase against East Grinstead (257-7). Leo Cammish continued his good form with 101 and he set up 116-1 with Will Adkin, who hit 61. Connor Golding (82), Will O’Donnell (59), skipper Joe Walker (69 not out) and Luke Bellars (39 not out) saw Bridges at home. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Rohit Jagota top scorer for Roffey in their win over Haywards Heath Roffey (255-4 Dec) for back to winning ways with a comprehensive 134-run win Haywards Heath (121 all out). Robot Jagota (82) and Matt Davies (72 not out) were the stars with the bat for Rofdey before Luke Barnard took 5-22. Eastbourne (215-9) also came out in winning ways with a 46-run over Middleton (169 all out). Jacob Smith (54) and Malcolm Johnson (60) led the way with the bat for Eastbourne while Mahesh Rawat took 5-46 for Middleton. In response, Joe Pocklington tone 4-39 and Smith 3-35. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Leo Cammish during his century against Three Bridges Harry Finch hit an undefeated 114 as Hastings Priory (195-9) drew with Cuckfield (167-6). Josh Hayward took 4-70 for Cuckfield. Ollie Graham hit 51 in Cuckfield’s response. Nomads stay on top, but Roffey, Grinstead and Bridges are close behind. In the second division, Billingshurst (145-7) took another win with a three wicket win against Chichester Priory Park (141 all out) and it was that man Shakeem Clarke who again shone with 5-30. Thomas Alexander took 4-26. Amit Sambhi took 5-47 for Chichester. Nick Oxley took 7-29 and hit 45 as Horsham (98-4) stroke Roffey 2nd XI (97 all out). James Hockley took 5-9 as Mayfield (201-9) defeat leaders Bognor (143 all the way off). Rob Sharma hit 69 for Mayfield. Toby Pullan took 5-8 and hit an unbeaten 51 for St James’s Montefiore (68-0) cruised to a 10-wicket win against Burgess Hill (67 all out). Owen Kernan took 5-13 as Preston Nomads (71-2) hammered Lindfield (70 all out). Division 3 West: Rilwan Mohamed 5-56 for Slinfold. Peter Cotterill 5-53 for Pagham. Matt Machan 228 and Martyn Swift 8-20 for West Chiltington 403-6. Going 56 all the way out. 350 run win. Division 3 East: Nimanda Madushanka 122 not out and William Goss 5-32 for St Peters. Daniel Stickels 101 and Dan Seabrook 100 for Rye. Division 4 West: Christopher Barnett 123 not out for Steyning Division 4 East: Tom Beswick 117 not eliminated for East Grinstead 2nd XI. Ed Wright 5-5 to Rottingdean. Division 5 Central: Freddie Piper 100 for St James’s 2nd XI. Ben Chapman 134 for Fletching. Matt Jones 6-37 for Haywards Heath 2nd XI. Division 5 East: Ollie McDonald 134 spruce Hailsham. Division 6 East: Bradley Ayres 6-28 for Crowhurst Park 2nd XI. Division 7 West: Tommy Dunger 6-17 for Pulborough. Oliver Hemsley 5-15 for Littlehampton 2nd XI. Division 7 East: Paul Barnett 7-17 for Iden. Andy Bird 5-13 for Firele. Division 8 East: Rescue Barnes 132 for Buxted Park 2nd XI. Division 9 Central: Scott Clark 100 for Lindfield 3rd XI. Gavin Hills 5-4 to St Andrews as they knocked out Keymer for 29. Division 10 West: Bhavesh Prabhakar 5-31 for Rustington 2nd XI. Division 10 Central: Howard Johnson 6-47 for Edenbridge 2nd XI. Division 10 East: Paul Nice 134 for Robertsbridge 2nd XI Division 11 Central (North): Aaron Gee 144 of 99 balls for Felbridge and Sunnyside 3rd XI. Joe Russell 105 not out for Mid Sussex Heathens. Anuk Perera 6-12 for Haywards Heath 3rd XI. Division 11 East (North): Charlie Grave 108 not out for Chiddingly 2nd XI. Iain Bell 5-11 for Wadhurst. Division 12 West (North): Andy Parsons 127 for Slinfold 3rd XI. Division 12 Central (North): Stephen Fallowell 5-21 for Lingfield 4th XI. Juju James 5-46 for St Andrews 3rd XI. Division 12 Central (South): Jack Easton 6-22 for Denton 2nd XI.

