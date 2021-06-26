Cass Tech Football Coach Thomas Wilcher Gets Analyst Job at Michigan State





Detroit Thomas Wilcher has stepped down as head football coach at Detroit Cass Tech to take a job within the Michigan State football program, according to a source close to the situation. The source with direct knowledge of the situation requested anonymity as the move was not announced. Wilcher becomes the second prominent high school head football coach in the metro area to advance to the college ranks. He joins Ron Bellamy who took a job in Michigan after leading West Bloomfield to the Division 1 state championship last January. Wilcher, a Michigan former who retired in the mid-1980s, said in 2013 that he was interested in coaching college football. I’ve been thinking about it, yes, I’d be interested in coaching college,” Wilcher said at the time. I’ve been a head coach here at Cass Tech for 16 years and love what I do, but there are times when I think I have a different challenge. “ When Wilcher talked about the possibility of coaching in college, he was asked about East Michigan, which was in the midst of its 18th consecutive non-winning season at the time. Ron English was fired after a record 11-46 in five seasons. More:Meet the Detroit News Football Dream Team 2020 Wilcher was in his prime with Cass Tech, coming off consecutive Division 1 state championships in 2011 and 2012, and trying for a third straight, coming just short, losing to Detroit Catholic Central in the state semifinals. Wilcher is 190-70 in 23 years at Cass Tech. He won a third state championship in 2016 after losing to Romeo in the 2015 state title match. Cass Techo had five former players competing in the NFL last fall, including Jourdan Lewis (Cowboys), Lano Hill (Seahawks), Donovan Peoples-Jones (Browns), DelShawn Phillips (Bills), and Mike Onwenu (Patriots). Former standout running back Mike Weber earned a Super Bowl ring after being part of the Chiefs organization two years ago. Wilcher is hired by MSU sophomore head coach Mel Tucker for a job as an analyst, a source confirmed. Wilcher’s daughter Kiersten attended MSU and multiple former Cass Tech players have played for the Spartans, including offensive lineman Jordan Reid and cornerback Kalon Gervin. Veteran high school coach Tony Blankenship could be a candidate to replace Wilcher at Cass Tech. Blankenship said a year ago that he had no intention of coaching in the PSL again. He had coached at Detroit Murray Wright, where he attended as a student, and at Detroit Denby, where he led to a PSL Division 2 title in 2018 before stepping down to take an administrative job at the Southfield Public School- district. I’m applying for the Cass Tech job,” Blankenship told The News. “I’ve heard that Coach Wilcher is taking the analyst position at Michigan State. It is a traditional state high school football program, one of the best in the country. Toms did a fantastic job. They put in some great players, Division 1 guys consistently and they do well every year to advance in the state playoffs. That has been the case for some time now. Cass Tech has qualified for the state playoffs for the past 13 years, holding a post-season record of 39-10 and winning at least one game each season. Cass Tech is once again brimming with talent this year, including three-star defensive tackle Deone Walker, who has offers from Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas, Michigan and MSU. Three-star offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt, with offers from Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and Indiana are also returning, as are three-star receiver Jameel Gardner and junior quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield. Cass Tech was 9-1 last season, won the PSL title and advanced to the Regional Finals, losing to Belleville. [email protected]

