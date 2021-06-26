Mount Greylock’s girls tennis season ends in a 4-1 loss to Advanced Math & Science Academy in the Division III state semifinals

When Mai OConnor and Piper Schulmans doubled second to help the Mount Greylock girls’ tennis team dethrone two-time reigning Western Massachusetts Division III champion Lee at home on Thursday afternoon, emotions ran high as the team prepared for their next step in a potentially deep battle. late season run.

However, Mount Greylock’s memorable season ended Saturday afternoon behind a final score of 4-1 on the road against Advanced Math & Science Academy.

Despite the result, Mounties coach John Jacobbe couldn’t help but smile as he reflects on what this season has brought after so much uncertainty.

With the MIAA changing the format of the playoffs, dealing with COVID-19, and also missing the five seniors during their last junior year to finally conclude our season with the first Western Mass. girls tennis title in a very long time for Mount Greylock, explained Jacobbe, we couldn’t have been more proud of this year’s team’s great performance.

After Saturday, Mount Greylock suffered its first loss since the season opener against the Wildcats in May to finish the season with a record 7-2. The Mounties also said goodbye to five seniors in Hannah Gilooly, Isabelle Leonard, Charlotte Sanford, Mia VanDeurzen and Olivia Winters.

It was a great achievement to get this far, Jacobbe said, and it was a very competitive game.

The Eagles, meanwhile, remain unbeaten at 17-0 and will now face the winner of Monday’s game between Northern Mass. champions Manchester and Southern Mass. champions Cohasset on Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m., with a venue to be announced .

Kirsten Hailey started the game with a quick two-set sweep (6-0, 6-0) over Van Deurzen to give AMSA an early lead. Despite a strong effort to keep things close to Gilooly, Emilie Lapointe eventually doubled the Eagles cushion to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

With Mount Greylock trailing early, Sanford felt the weight on her shoulders as she prepared for her third singles match against Elena Cardoso. Unlike the opening sets, Sanford kept her opponent guessing and forced a decisive third set. Despite a solid contribution, the senior eventually fell short by a final of 6-4, 4-6, 7-4.

Charlotte (Sanford) trailed 5-2 in her third set and fought back to 5-4 when the match was decided, Jacobbe said. The will to fight sank and she lost the last game to finish the season.

With their season in jeopardy, first-doubles partners Leonard and Winters started their game in style with a 7-6 win, requiring a 7-2 tiebreak to help the decision. However, that positive piece didn’t last long as their opponents Anna Grankin and Sruthi Kurada countered with two straight victories to extend AMSAs lead to 4-0.

With the game already decided, second-double partners Mai OConnor and Piper Schulman helped the Mounties avoid the shutout with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Anvi Gampa and Jyothisha Chilukuri.

Piper and Mai won their match in the second double to make it 2-1, Jacobbe said. But Advanced Math & Science upped their game on the first doubles to end the match.

Thanks to taking the number 3 seed to the Western Mass. Starting this year’s D-III tournament, Mount Greylock earned a first-round bye, but quickly went back to work with a 5-0 sweep over No. 6 St. Mary. From then on it was déjà vu as they also defeated an impressive No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian team to earn a spot in the sectional championship.

Earlier this week, OConnor and Schulman took control and didn’t look back as the duo won the game 6-1, 6-7 (7-2) over Lees Lauren Durken and Sophie Herman, not just to give the Mounties their crucial third point and the sectional crown.

Even if Saturday wasn’t the result Mount Greylock had hoped for, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate.