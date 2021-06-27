Sports
App Store: Apps and games from here used all over the world
Since the introduction of reduced credits for the video game sector nearly 25 years ago, Qubec has been able to rapidly develop an entirely new industry by attracting major publishers and creating new ones.
In short, the reduced credits proposed by Minister Bernard Landry at the time were a resounding success, so much so that Montreal and Qubec have become meccas in the video game industry worldwide.
Games made in Qubec
Some of the most popular games on the App Store are made in the province of La Belle, from titles like Jurassic World Alive and Lara Croft Go to great indie games like Spaceteam and GNOG.
Jurassic World
In this Game created by People, the challenge is to manage a pack of dinosaurs that escaped from the park Jurassic World. Management means protecting them, feeding them and preventing them from doing too much damage in our sweet civilization.
Lara Croft
Through Square Enix, the popular game Lara Croft Go, Award Best Mobile Game of the Year (2015) from Apple is a turn-based adventure game set in a long-forgotten world where you will explore the ruins of an ancient civilization while escaping its many traps.
space team
Conu Montral par Sleeping Beast Games, the game space team lives up to its name. This board game for 2 to 4 players involves good teamwork to win before your ship falls apart or tries to escape a star about to explode.
GNOG
Awarded several times in 2015 and 2016, Gnog is a 3D puzzle game in a tactile world of toys and secrets. Point, click, grab, push, turn, shoot and play with uniquely charming monster heads and explore the hidden worlds they contain.
In multiplayer mode
Playing with friends is even better! In this list dune fifteen games, you’ll find the best in the province for multiplayer fun wherever you are.
Drive Ahead!
Real demolition derby, it is about fighting with vehicles ranging from terrain to tanks or stunt cars. Driving forwards is played on so much devices iOS iPhone, iPad and iPod touch mobile devices than on Macs with M1 chip.
Table tennis Touch
Stunning graphics, intuitive controls, fast playability and multiple game modes have made it happen Table tennis Touch one of the tennis games most popular digital devices in the world.
Game of the Day: Shop Titans Craft & Build
Titans shopping, developed by Kabam Montral (formerly Riposte Games), is a role-playing game that reverses the scenario. Instead of visiting shops to upgrade their quest gear, players now manage the shop and equip the brave miners preparing for their next adventure! On macOS 11 with M1 chip and on iOS.
App of the Day: LesPac
This unique Quebec app allows buyers and sellers to exchange products taking into account their respective locations. Used or new vehicles, tools, instruments, electronic devices, furniture, sporting goods, possible exchange LesPac ads. And putting them online is free.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
