Falcons draw East Midlands Derby





Derbyshire Falcons had to settle for a draw in a dramatic East Midlands Derby against Notts Outlaws at The Incora County Ground. Derbyshire needed five from Calvin Harrison’s final ball, which skipper Matt Critchley overran, but Sol Budinger dropped the catch and the ball shot four behind him to keep the teams at 137 for 9. The Falcons crossed at 68 for 0 but slumped to 129 for 9 and Harrisons seemed to be nervous of winning it lately until Budingers fumbled They had limited Notts to 137 for 9 on a slow pitch with leg spinner Mattie McKiernan taking 3 for 9 and Logan Van Beek recovered from 21 in his first over and claimed 2 for 36. Notts had taken off like a train with Joe Clarke taking five-fours from Van Beeks’ opening, but Derbyshire held out. Alex Hales was bowled first by Conor McKerr and van Beek returned to catch Clarke on deep square leg. Ben Duckett mistimed a pull halfway through as the Outlaws ended the power play at 58 for 3 and the wickets continued to fall through a combination of good bowling and poorly rated shots. Budinger cut a pull to target the next ball after falling on the midwicket line and Samit Patel was lbw to Critchley. McKiernan struck twice in his first over as Tom Moores moved to deep midwicket and Harrison was bowled out to leave the Outlaws at 86 for 7. Luke Fletcher skied McKiernan to point and although Steven Mullaney van Beek pulled for six, he cut the next ball to cover. Jake Ball and Matt Carter took 25 of the last three overs, but Luis Reece threatened to win it at a canter by racing to 51 from 30 balls. But his reverse dismissal of Patel was the first of four wickets to fall for seven runs. Before Critchley and Finn Hudson-Prentice brought Derbyshire to within 10 runs of the win. Harrison and Fletcher both struck twice to leave Derbyshire and needed eight from the last remaining and the Outlaws looked to have stolen it until Budingers’ error sent them to a third draw in the North Group.







