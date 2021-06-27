Boll, 40, fights through to the last four as he looks for the eighth European table tennis title





40-year-old German defending champion Timo Boll, who wanted to expand his record seven titles, reached the last four at the European Table Tennis Championships in Warsaw. He took a 12-10, 15-17, 11-8, 11-8, 16-14 win over Sweden’s Anton Kallberg, having won the full distance in his two previous matches against Briton Paul Drinkhall and compatriot Benedikt Duda . Bolls’ next opponent when the tournament closes tomorrow will be Swedish top division and 2019 silver world medalist Mattias Falck. The number eight in the world rankings was the first to reach the semifinals of the singles in Warsaw. Falck defeated compatriot Jon Persson 11-2, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6. The Swedish top division Mattias Falck will meet defending champion Timo Boll from Germany tomorrow in the men’s singles semifinals at the European Table Tennis Championships in Warsaw. Getty Images Meanwhile, Boll’s compatriot Dimitrij Ovtcharov, like Boll a former number one and looking for a third European title, reached the last four the hard way with an 11-7, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 7- 11, 9-11, 11-8 victory over Lobomir Jancarik from the Czech Republic. Jancarik had previously beaten highly regarded French player Simon Gauzy in straight games. Ovtcharov’s next opponent, Marcos Freitas of Portugal, had a more straightforward progression to the semi-finals with a 5-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 victory over Romania’s Ovidiu Ionescu, men’s singles silver 2018 medalist. Five German and five Swedish players had reached the last 16. In the women’s singles 25this seeded home player Natalia Bajor narrowly missed the quarter-finals when second seeded Petrissa Solja from Germany eventually defeated her 16-18, 8-11, 11-2, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9. Soljas compatriot Sabine Winter, 37th seeded and one of the few qualifiers left in the title race, defeated number three seeded Han Ying in an all-German encounter 11-9, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10. Sweden’s Linda Bergstrm also made it to the last eight by convincingly beating Slovak mixed doubles runner-up Barbora Balazova 11-9, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4. Balazova and partner Lubomir Pistej were defeated 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 by Germany’s Qiu Dang and Nina Mittelham.







