Land pact for cricket stadium with Bokaro Steel Plant

The JSCA plans to build the stadium over the next four years, becoming the first cricket organization in the eastern region to have three cricket arenas

The JSCA, which is affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), plans to build the stadium over the next four years, becoming the first cricket organization in the eastern region to have three cricket stadiums. Jharkhand already has a 45,000-capacity international cricket stadium in Ranchi and the 19,000-seat Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur (owned by Tata Steel), which has also hosted one-day internationals.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association has signed an agreement with Bokaro Steel Plant, part of Steel Authority of India Ltd, for the transfer of land for the construction of an international cricket stadium on the outskirts of Bokaro.

The stadium will boast international standards with a capacity of 25,000. We hope to complete the construction work in three to four years, said JSCA Secretary Sanjay Sahay.

On Friday, the JSCA signed a lease agreement with SAIL-BSL for the transfer of land for the construction of the stadium in Balidih, about 10 km from Bokaro town near National Highway 23 and 5 km from Bokaro Railway Station.

The agreement includes the transfer of 20.17 acres of land by SAIL-BSL to the JSCA in Bokaro, on a long-term lease, initially for 33 years, with provision for further extensions in accordance with guidelines approved by the SAIL Board and other necessary approvals. The said land is located in the former Mouza Narkara south of NH 23 and southwest of the existing Visthapit College, a BSL spokesman said.

The lease was signed in the presence of SAIL-BSL Director Amarendu Prakash, Former BCCI Secretary and Former ICC Director Amitabh Choudhary, JSCA President Dr. Nafis Akhtar, Sahay and others.

In January 2018, SAIL-BSL received an application from the JSCA for land allocation for the construction of the Bokaro cricket stadium. The proposal was submitted to the SAIL Board and the Union Ministry of Steel for approval. After obtaining the necessary approvals and approvals, all other formalities prior to the signing of the lease were completed by both parties.

Prakash called the signing of the agreement a proud moment for everyone. The proposed international cricket stadium in Bokaro will facilitate nurturing local cricketing talent, he said.

Choudhary told media that the proposed stadium in Bokaro will be state-of-the-art in terms of facilities and will have a capacity of around 25,000 seats. Further activities for the construction of the stadium will now be taken up by the JSCA.

Construction on the stadium will tentatively start from July and will be completed in a record time of less than four years, as happened in the case of the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Choudhary said.