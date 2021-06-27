Sports
Episcopal Academy’s Sessa a Rising Star for the US National Hockey Team – PA Prep Live
Ashley Sessa was nine years old when she first attended a United States women’s national team game.
After watching the US hockey team take on Argentina at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster, Sessa jumps at the chance to meet one of her idols after the game.
Her ambitions in the sport took shape that day.
I remember when I met Katie ODonnell, now Katie Bam. She was my favorite player, said the now 17-year-old Sessa, who was born in Schwenksville. She was fast, aggressive and fun-sized, as I like to say. I wanted to do what she was doing. On the way home from the game, I said to my mother: that’s what I want. I want to be on that team. And that has been my goal ever since.
Sessas’ goal was accomplished Tuesday, a day before her 17th birthday, when she was first announced as one of 36 members of the US Womens National Team.
The former Spring-Ford Ram, who will be a senior at Episcopal Academy this fall, is the youngest player on the national team’s roster.
It is a great honor to make the national team, said Sessa. There are so many really talented players in the sport and to be selected to represent the United States is a dream come true for me. I’m really looking forward to training with the team.
Sessa is no stranger to the international scene. She was called up to the US Indoor National Team during her freshman year at Spring-Ford when she was just 14.
Shes continued to play for the USWNT’s indoor senior national team and other junior age brackets over the past three years. Sessa and the US Indoor senior national team plays this weekend in the Pan American Cup at the Training Center in Spring City.
On Thursday, USA Field Hockey announced that Sessa will also play for the U-22 Junior Pan American roster. The traveling team to be named later that will compete in Santiago, Chile from August 16-29.
I’ve been playing with her for the past three years, said Sessas Pan Am teammate Ali (McEvoy) Campbell, a 2010 Boyertown grad who spent several stints on the USWNT starting in 2013. She’s incredible. She is always available on the ball, off the ball. I like to play with her little fiery spirit.
The road from Sessas to the USWNT hit a marquee stop in Virginia Beach, Va. last week. when she and many of the countrys other top hockey players played at the Young Womens National Championship.
The event serves as the first selection opportunity for both the junior high performance women’s teams and the senior US Womens National Team.
Sessa received the events Emerging Player award as the best young player.
It was such an amazing experience, Sessa said. In the beginning, the speed of the game was a lot higher than I was used to, but after the first quarter I got into it. I was really lucky to be on such a talented team. They really made me feel comfortable and we had a great time.
With the selection process behind her, Sessa is poised to help the United States win some matches.
The USWNT will resume training in August in preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, to be held January 20-30, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
I’m always a little nervous before a selection tournament, but once the match starts, they always go away, Sessa said. I just focus on playing my game and having a great time. I think playing at my club, the WC Eagles, has really helped me learn how to play in a lot of different circumstances.
My coaches pay a lot of attention to learning how to play from nerves, fatigue and many other situations. This workout really helped me stay focused and calm while playing.
U.S. Women’s National Team 2021:
Madeleine Bacskai (Malvern, Pennsylvania), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Kelsey Briddell (Gansevoort, NY), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pennsylvania), Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.) , Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, NY), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Massachusetts), Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, NY), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, NJ), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Haley Randall (Virginia Beach, Va.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey , Pa.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, California), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) , Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Cassie Sumfest (Lewis sburg, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Dad), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Dad. .)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]