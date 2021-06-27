Episcopal Academy’s Sessa a Rising Star for the US National Hockey Team – PA Prep Live

Ashley Sessa was nine years old when she first attended a United States women’s national team game.

After watching the US hockey team take on Argentina at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster, Sessa jumps at the chance to meet one of her idols after the game.

Her ambitions in the sport took shape that day.

I remember when I met Katie ODonnell, now Katie Bam. She was my favorite player, said the now 17-year-old Sessa, who was born in Schwenksville. She was fast, aggressive and fun-sized, as I like to say. I wanted to do what she was doing. On the way home from the game, I said to my mother: that’s what I want. I want to be on that team. And that has been my goal ever since.

Sessas’ goal was accomplished Tuesday, a day before her 17th birthday, when she was first announced as one of 36 members of the US Womens National Team.

The former Spring-Ford Ram, who will be a senior at Episcopal Academy this fall, is the youngest player on the national team’s roster.

It is a great honor to make the national team, said Sessa. There are so many really talented players in the sport and to be selected to represent the United States is a dream come true for me. I’m really looking forward to training with the team.

Sessa is no stranger to the international scene. She was called up to the US Indoor National Team during her freshman year at Spring-Ford when she was just 14.

Shes continued to play for the USWNT’s indoor senior national team and other junior age brackets over the past three years. Sessa and the US Indoor senior national team plays this weekend in the Pan American Cup at the Training Center in Spring City.

On Thursday, USA Field Hockey announced that Sessa will also play for the U-22 Junior Pan American roster. The traveling team to be named later that will compete in Santiago, Chile from August 16-29.

I’ve been playing with her for the past three years, said Sessas Pan Am teammate Ali (McEvoy) Campbell, a 2010 Boyertown grad who spent several stints on the USWNT starting in 2013. She’s incredible. She is always available on the ball, off the ball. I like to play with her little fiery spirit.

The road from Sessas to the USWNT hit a marquee stop in Virginia Beach, Va. last week. when she and many of the countrys other top hockey players played at the Young Womens National Championship.

The event serves as the first selection opportunity for both the junior high performance women’s teams and the senior US Womens National Team.

Sessa received the events Emerging Player award as the best young player.

It was such an amazing experience, Sessa said. In the beginning, the speed of the game was a lot higher than I was used to, but after the first quarter I got into it. I was really lucky to be on such a talented team. They really made me feel comfortable and we had a great time.

With the selection process behind her, Sessa is poised to help the United States win some matches.

The USWNT will resume training in August in preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, to be held January 20-30, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

I’m always a little nervous before a selection tournament, but once the match starts, they always go away, Sessa said. I just focus on playing my game and having a great time. I think playing at my club, the WC Eagles, has really helped me learn how to play in a lot of different circumstances.

My coaches pay a lot of attention to learning how to play from nerves, fatigue and many other situations. This workout really helped me stay focused and calm while playing.

U.S. Women’s National Team 2021:

Madeleine Bacskai (Malvern, Pennsylvania), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Kelsey Briddell (Gansevoort, NY), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pennsylvania), Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.) , Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, NY), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Massachusetts), Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, NY), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, NJ), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Haley Randall (Virginia Beach, Va.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey , Pa.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, California), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) , Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Cassie Sumfest (Lewis sburg, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Dad), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Dad. .)