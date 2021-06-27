Sports
Tokyo: Brazil has 3 more ads in Paralympic table tennis – ISTO DINHEIRO
This Saturday (26), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) confirmed the names of the athletes invited to participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, listing three Brazilians: David Freitas (M3 class), Marliane Santos (F3) and Millena Frana (F7). This brings the total number of athletes who will represent Brazil in table tennis in the competition to 14.
David Freitas, Marliane Santos and Millena Frana complete Brazil’s table tennis team at the Paralympic Games
https://t.co/Z6xiDffGhu pic.twitter.com/7WtSy4DXYB
CBTM (@CBTM_TM) June 26, 2021
Both Marliane and Millena reach the first Paralympic Games of their careers. Millena, aged 24, is 12th in the world in her class, which includes walking athletes with some physical-motor disability. Marliane is 23rd in the F3 ranking, one of the wheelchair athlete classes (1 to 5).
David, the most experienced of the three, aged 43, will make his second Paralympics entry after being in Rio in 2016. Its class, the M3, is the equivalent of Marliane’s for men.
Before the ITTF invitations were confirmed, Brazil already had an expanded delegation in Paralympic table tennis, with five athletes winning a place for having been individual champions at the Parapan American Games in Lima, in 2019. Another five reached the place through the world ranking. Finally, earlier this month, Jennyfer Parinos secured a place in Tokyo by winning the world tryouts in Slovenia.
