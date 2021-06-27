The Stanley Cup Final storylines include the 28-year drought in Canada Canada

The Montreal Canadiens must go through the defending Stanley Cup champions to take home the trophy for an NHL record for the 24th time.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final, Lightning vs. the Canadiens, is brimming with conspiracies and subplots, history and tradition, goalkeeping greats, skill, speed, tenacity, guts and devoted fanbases.

The best-of-7 series kicks off Monday with Game 1 in Tampa Bay (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Here are 10 storylines to follow:

1. Montreal wants to end Canada’s 28-year drought

The Canadiens are Canada’s last hope of ending the country’s longest drought without a Stanley Cup championship. No Canadian-based team has won the Stanley Cup since Montreal in 1993.

The Canadiens are the sixth team from Canada to reach the Stanley Cup final since winning the Cup in a five-game run against Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Vancouver Canucks (1994, 2011), Calgary Flames (2004), Edmonton Oilers (2006) and Ottawa Senators (2007) have lost the cup final since Montreal won.

Canada’s previous longest Cup drought was six seasons, from 1935-36 to 1940-41.

Video: NHL Tonight previews the Stanley Cup final

2. Tampa Bay worth repeating

The Lightning are back in the Finals after winning the Stanley Cup last year. They are looking to become the second team to repeat this century, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

The Penguins were the first team to win the championship since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

The Lightning have won seven consecutive playoff series, largely because they haven’t lost any back-to-back games in the postseason since losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Eastern Conference four times in a row.

Tampa Bay was 7-0 in games after losing in the playoffs last year and 6-0 after losing this year.

3. Perry, Staal turns back the clock

Corey Perry and Eric Staal are the graybeards of the Canadiens, the two oldest players on the team, each 36 years old. They’re each trying to win the Stanley Cup for the second time, but it’s been a while.

Staal and Perry each won the Cup in his second NHL season; Steel with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and Perry with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Chris Chelios went on an NHL-long 16 seasons between cup championships (1986-2002). Staal is in his 15th season since he won it. Perry is 14, which if he won he would match Mark Recchi for the third longest stretch between championships behind Chelios and Staal.

Perry scored nine points (three goals, six assists) and Staal scored eight points (two goals, six assists) in the playoffs. They are on the fourth line with Joel Armia.

4. Kucherov, Point back in the lead

Lightning ahead Nikita Kucherov leads the playoffs in scoring for the second consecutive season, and center brayden point leads in play-off goals for the second consecutive season.

Kucherov has scored 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 18 games this season, after 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 25 games last season. He has scored 17 points on power play this season (four goals, 13 assists).

The last player to lead the NHL in postseason scores in consecutive seasons was Mario Lemieux in 1991 and 1992, when he helped the Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Point had a nine-goal run, the second longest in NHL playoff history, and finished in Game 7 of the semifinal against the New York Islanders. He scored 14 goals in 18 games, after leading the postseason last season with 14 in 23 games.

The last player to lead in post-season goals in consecutive seasons was Jari Kurri with the Edmonton Oilers in 1987 and 1988. The Oilers won the Stanley Cup every season.

Video: Brayden Point’s Best Playoffs

5. The status of Ducharme

Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme is expected to be back for Game 3 on Friday, when he was due to return from a 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 18.

Ducharme did not coach the last four games against the Vegas Golden Knights after going into immediate isolation.

Assistant Luke Richardson was the coach with Ducharme out and Montreal won three of those four games.

6. Vasilevskiy vs Price

Two of the best goalkeepers in the NHL will go head to head in the cup final, and it’s realistic to see the winner come out with the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with a save rate of 0.936 and his average of 1.99 goals against is the best of all goalkeepers to come out of the first round. He has started the 18 games Tampa Bay has played and conceded 36 goals on 559 shots.

Vasilevskiy has shutout in each of the past four series wins, an NHL record.

Unbeatable, the Canadiens’ Carey Price has a markup percentage of 0.934 and a GAA of 2.02. He has started the 17 games Montreal has played and conceded 35 goals on 530 shots.

Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and was voted finalist this season. Price won the Vezina Trophy in 2014-15, when he also won the Hart Trophy, named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.

Video: Carey Price’s Best Playoff Saves

7. Auburn Hunt for Stanley Cup hat-trick

Pat Maroon may become the first player to win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive seasons since 16 Islanders won it four times in a row from 1980-83, including Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier, Clark Gillies, Billy Smith and Denis Potvin.

Maroon won the Stanley Cup with his hometown of St. Louis Blues in 2019. He went to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $1.8 million contract last season and won it with the Lightning.

He scored three points (one goal, two assists) in 18 games and played regularly on the fourth line with Ross Colton and Tyler Johnson.

8. Danault’s Monumental Task

Philip Danault, with the help of line mates Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen, along with defenders Shea Weber and Ben Chiarot, has completed three challenging assignments in the playoffs, but his most difficult may be ahead of him.

Danault, the Canadiens’ top shutdown center, helped limit Toronto Maple Leafs forward Austin Matthews and Mitchell Marner, Winnipeg Jets ahead Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler, and Vegas Golden Knights ahead Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.

In this series he will probably be regularly compared to the Lightning top line of Point, Kucherov and Ondrej Palat equal strength and their best power play unit, which Kucherov and Point have with Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Victor Hedman.

Danault leads Canadiens forward in total ice age per game (19:03) and shorthanded ice age per game (2:36). He has three assists in 17 playoff games, but his role is to keep the puck out more than trying to get it in.

9. Tampa Bay’s Power Play vs. Montreal’s Penalty Kill

The special teams battle in the cup final will be fascinating to watch as the tic-tac-toe Lightning power game takes on the aggressive shutdown of Canadien’s penalty kill.

Tampa Bay is 37.7 percent on power play, with all 20 goals coming from the first unit, seven by Point.

Montreal leads the postseason with 93.5 percent on penalty kill, including 30-for-30 with three shorthanded goals since Game 5 against the Maple Leafs in the first round on May 27.

The Canadiens are 11-2 since they last conceded a power play goal.

10. Cooper tries to join exclusive fraternity

Lightning coach Jon Cooper aims to become the 19th coach to win the Stanley Cup twice, and the 12th coach to win it in at least two consecutive seasons, along with Scotty Bowman, Toe Blake, Hap Day, Punch Imlach, Al Arbor Glen Sather, Jack Adams, Fred Shero, Cecil Hart, Tommy Gorman and Mike Sullivan.

Cooper has the Lightning in the Stanley Cup final for the third time since 2015, when they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

He is tied for seventh among the active coaches with 66 post-season wins. He also has the best win rate (0.595) of all active coaches who have made it to the playoffs at least twice.