Ferris hockey coach confident that he is ready for goal





BIG RAPIDS – It takes three to make a goalkeeper list.

For the hockey program of Ferris State, coach Bob Daniels has three familiar faces for the net again this season.

He will likely have Roni Salmenkangas and Logan Stein vying for the #1 spot with Carter McPhail also available to bid for some Ice Age. McPhail appeared in two games last season with a save percentage of .839 and goals against an average of .575. “He finished last season as our number 3 goalkeeper and that’s where he will start when we start the season in the fall,” said Ferris coach Bob Daniels. “He’s a pretty good goalkeeper. He’s an incredibly hard worker. He’s seen a significant amount of goal time for a No. 3 goalkeeper. We’re keeping an open mind and we’ll be watching him. He’s definitely delivering a talented No. 3 for us.” “He’s also a pretty good teammate. He’s a positive addition to the program. He’s going to have a tough climb when it comes to getting net time.” “He is a very hard worker and is willing to stay after training if guys want to shoot and he will take care of the goalkeepers. He’s a really good skater for a goalkeeper. So he can move well around his fold. He is a warrior. He is a competitor in the net.” During the 2019-20 season, McPhail played 443 minutes in nine games as a freshman with a serve percentage of 0.886. His first win came with an attempt of 35 saves in Alaska on Nov. 22 for a single-game rescue rate of 0.946. McPhail previously played for Mike Letizia of the Johnstown Tomahawks in the North American Hockey League. His only season of junior hockey featured a serve percentage of 0.931 and a 2.12 goals against average in 35 games. He played for the Soo Eagles in 2017-18 with a .930 serve percentage in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, and was also with Little Caesars.

McPhail played one game for the USA National Team Development Program on loan in the United States Hockey League. He set goals against average, save percentages and shutout records for the Soo Eagles, and set one season’s wins, goals against average and save percentage records with Johnstown. Daniels noted that every college hockey program has three goalkeepers and some have four. “According to NCAA rules, two must be dressed for a game,” Daniels said. “If a child catches a cold or gets hurt, you have to have someone else. We’ve always had three. We generally take two when you travel.” Salmenkangas has two years to go and it is not yet certain whether he will return before 2022-23. “We’re watching and evaluating, and if we need one, we’re willing to bring in a goalkeeper at that time,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos