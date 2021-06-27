Portland Thorn’s 3-game winning streak ends against North Carolina Courage despite setting new shutout record

The Portland Thorns posted a new club record for the longest stretch without a goal on Saturday but it didn’t last long enough. After a back-and-forth scoreless first half in Cary, North Carolina, the Courage scored twice to beat the Thorns 2-0, breaking up a three-game winning streak for the Thorns.

It’s really hard to put so much effort, energy and sweat into a game and come away with nothing, said Thorns coach Mark Parsons. It’s really hard and I feel for the group, but they’ve worked hard. However this game went, great lessons would follow.

After 57 minutes of equal football, the Courage finally found their breakthrough on a corner. Carson Picketts’ inswinger was defended by Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg, who got a head to head, but the ball went behind Klingenberg and found the feet of Lynn Williams, who tapped the ball comfortably into the goal.

The Thorns (4-3-0, 12 points) broke their previous first-half record of 341 minutes without conceding a goal during the NWSL regular season after winning their previous three games without conceding. By the time Courage (4-2-1, 13 runs) scored on Saturday, Thorns’ new shutout-record was set at 371 minutes.

In the 66th minute Williams scored again and again Pickett helped set it up. On the left, Pickett launched a floating cross into the penalty area and Williams defeated two defenders to head it past goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Those are two goals that when we were at our best and tightest we wouldn’t give up, which makes it all the more frustrating but encouraging at the same time, said defender Emily Menges. I don’t think we gave them much, other than getting wide. We’ve only had them break us in half a few times, so that’s huge for us because that’s what they love to do.

Despite the lopsided deficit, the game was otherwise a draw, with both sides splitting possession 50-50 and even ending on shots. Parsons said both sides had their moments on top, but the Courage just made the best of one of their pieces.

I thought we were on top in the first half, so they started to change, and then they had a little bit of momentum, and then we adapted and we got momentum back, Parsons said. There were many different tactical things.

He added: The simple explanation is that there was a period of five to ten minutes where they just came out on top and started playing the passes they liked and our distance got too big, and in that period they scored two goals.

Both teams exchanged good scoring opportunities in the first half.

Portland’s Natalia Kuikka fired a shot at goal in the third minute, racing down the right wing and firing from long range, but Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy ducked and led the ball wide with both hands.

The Courage had their own chance to open the scoring in the 23rd minute when Williams, racing down the left wing, slid the ball to Jessica McDonald in the center of the penalty area, who attempted a one-off tap-in, but Franch ducked and choked. it.

In the 40th minute, Debinha danced through the penalty area in a dazzling flash of brilliance, but her shot was a disappointment and went straight into Franch’s arms, who comfortably made the catch.

Two minutes later, Simone Charley was untouched on a corner for a clean header, but she sent the net over the crossbar.

Rookie Yazmeen Ryan made her NWSL debut after being selected as No. 6 in the 2021 college draft. The TCU midfielder said she didn’t know she would be the game’s second replacement, but Parsons told her to stay ready for her debut.

When I was first told to go in, I thought, yes, let’s do this. That was my way of thinking, Ryan said. I was so excited to go out and play with these girls in a real game. So when I went in, my goal was to really make a difference and bring the energy up.

As for Parsons, she did just that.

What a fantastic debut, he said. I’m really happy for her. I mean, her first touch, getting a ball out of a goal kick to put in the left back and then the second move to get on the dribble. She is cool, calm, collected.

The Thorns were left without multiple starters on Saturday. Lindsey Horan and Christen Westphal were both unavailable due to legitimate absences, while Sophia Smith (lower leg) and Tyler Lussi (right hip) were injured.

Crystal Dunn started as a striker, her most advanced attacking position yet for the Thorns, a decision Parsons said was due to the other absences.

I think it really helped us, but it’s not something we would want to do often, Parsons said.

Both teams entered the game in good form. The Thorns had a winning streak of three games, while the Courage recorded consecutive wins after winning three of their last four.

The Thorns returned to action last week in a 1-0 win over the new Kansas City NWSL expansion team after a two-week international hiatus.

During the intermission, Thorns regulars Franch, Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Horan all spoke out and earned a spot on the US roster for next month’s Olympics in Tokyo. Christine Sinclair earned a spot on Canada’s Olympic roster.

While road trips to North Carolina have historically been tough on NWSL teams, the Thorns were lucky enough to be on the road when record-breaking heat swept across the Pacific Northwest, creating dangerous conditions. The temperature in Cary was around 77 degrees, compared to around 107 in Portland.

The Courage opened the WakeMed Soccer Park to full fan capacity as of last week. Before that, the last time the Courage received the maximum of 10,000 fans was during the 2019 NWSL Finals, which the Courage won.

Then the Thorns hit the road again the following Saturday to take on Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium. The players who made Olympic rosters are not expected to be there as they will be joining their national teams for Tokyo preparations.

— Caitlin Murray for The Oregonian/OregonLive

Twitter: @caitlinmurr