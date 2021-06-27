England Women vs India Women Live Cricket Streaming 1st WODI: Preview, Likely Playing 11





England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 1st WOD India will get off to a winning start in the white-ball series against host nation England on Sunday when the two teams meet in the first WODI in Bristol. The Indian team is expected to give England a run for their money. It is expected to be a high scoring game as both teams have big hitters. Also Read – EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women 1st WODI: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips – England vs India, likely XIs for today’s test in Bristol 3:00pm IST June 27 Sunday Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs England Women Live Cricket match online in India Women. Also Read – MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ WTC Final, Reserve Day Cricket Updates: Williamson’s Fifty, Southee Heroics Power New Zealand to Test Glory; Beat India with 8 Wickets When is the first WODI match India Women vs England Women? The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI will take place on Wednesday 27th June at India Women. Also Read – MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final IND vs NZ, Today DAY 5 Cricket Updates: Kohli-Pujara in; India leads New Zealand by 32 runs on STUMPS What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match? The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match will start at 3:30pm IST. The toss between the two teams will take place at 3:00 PM IST. Where will the India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match be played? The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol. Which TV channel will broadcast the first WODI match India Women vs England Women? The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India. Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match? The live streaming of India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match will be available on SonyLIV app and JIOTV. England Women Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya shrub sole Indian women Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Porundamti Reddy, , Bisht, Radha Yadavi







