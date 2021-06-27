Montana Football Hall of Fame class has left its mark in Montana and beyond | 406mtsports

INVOICES That’s quite the sharply dressed crew.

Welcome to the Montana Football Hall of Fame!

The blazers may not all fit perfectly, but all the recipients looked sharp after receiving them and were extremely proud and humbled at the Universal Athletic Blazer ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

I was glad it fit, quipped Shane Collins, one of the nine inductees, before pondering the significance of the award.

It’s a real honor to be here and I’m proud of myself and these guys with me, said Collins, 52, who played three seasons defensively in the NFL for Washington and is now a homebuilder in Bozeman.

After receiving his blazer, sports reporter Brent Musburger, who attended elementary and middle school in Billings, said it was really moving to be included in the HOF class.

It felt great. I never expected it, said Musburger, 82, about how it felt to be presented with the jacket.

First of all, it’s shocking. I never expected it. It is a pleasure to meet this group of athletes and the coaches and scouts. It’s great to come home again. That’s the most important thing, to have it here in Billings.

Collins and Musburger in the hall as part of the 2021 class were: Ken Amato, Dan Carpenter, Travis Lulay and Steve Okoniewski in the Players category; Bob Beers and Marty Mornhinweg in the Support category; and Victor Lindskog in the Legacy category. Collins was inducted as a player and Musburger was recognized in the support category.

All inductees have left their mark on football in Montana and beyond.

Montana is the birthplace of my football career, said Lulay, 37, who returned to Oregon and is a financial planner with his brother and father.

One of the greatest Bobcats of all time, Lulay had a 10-year career in the Canadian Football League after his days as a quarterback for the Cats came to an end.

It’s quite humbling and a huge honor, Lulay said. Had I not made the decision to come to the state of Montana, who knows?

Beers, who has been retired since 2016 and lives in Butte where he began coaching at Montana Tech and Butte Central, was a scout in the NFL for Denver, Detroit and Houston.

I am honored and humbled. It was a surprise, said Beers, 73.

The likeable Beers then joked, I’m sure they felt like they had another man.

A four-year starting quarterback for Montana, Mornhinweg was the head coach of the Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator for San Francisco, Philadelphia, the Jets and Baltimore.

What a great honor, said Mornhinweg, 59. Look at all the other inductees, what a crazy talented group of men. Quarterbacks, broadcasters, a kicker in Dan Carpenter and Okoniewski, you’re kidding, what a football name that is!

Steve’s name was everywhere at UM, everywhere. And Brent, I think we all grew up listening to him.

Mornhinweg said he is retired but does the occasional podcast. He said he’s not coaching now, but has some free time for other things, such as playing in a best-ball golf tournament for Father’s Day with his wife Lindsay, daughter Molly and son Cade.

Carpenter played in high school at Helena High and after a college career in Montana, he played nine years in the NFL with Miami and Buffalo. Carpenter, 36, lives in Outlook on a ranch with his wife Kaela and two young children and keeps cattle, sheep, horses and chickens.

He appreciated being part of the fifth grade to be initiated into the hall.

It’s a real honor, he said. I don’t know how to say it and it’s absolutely nothing I thought I’d be a part of. It’s great to look through and know the names and know you’ve been privy to something special.

Although he is not involved in football at the moment, Carpenter said that one day that could change.

I’ve been asked a few times to help with coaching, he said. I know it will happen someday. I try to focus my time on my kids and the sports they are in (baseball and barrel racing). Football is not an option with the age they are.

After his days with the Griz, Okoniewski enjoyed a six-year NFL career as a defensive lineman with the Bills, Packers and Cardinals.

Now, 71, he lives in Green Bay. Okoniewski, originally from Washington, said many family members traveled to Billings for the ceremony.

It’s good to see former teammates and to see the honorees here, he said. It’s fantastic.

Okoniewski said being a part of the Montana Football Hall of Fame is similar to the brotherhood he feels with former NFL players.

There’s a sense that if you were in the NFL and played in the NFL, you’re part of a fraternity, he said.

Amato, 44, a former Bobcat, was a tall snapper for the Tennessee Titans for nine seasons.

It’s a great honor and a humbling experience, said Amato, who lives in Nashville. It’s a great opportunity and I’m grateful and very grateful for it.

The whole weekend of festivities was a pleasure, said Amato, who added that he was fascinated by reading and learning about all the previous inductees in the hall, which has a physical location in the UAS store in Bozeman. The first class was in 2016.

This is amazing. It’s great and an honor and it’s great to meet all the inductees and read about them and listen to the former inductees, he said. I went on the website and read the bios and watched the years and it was a great experience.

Amato, who coached with the Dallas Cowboys for three years as well as Vanderbilt and Limestone College (South Carolina), helped with the Leaders, Legends and Legacies soccer camp in Ekalaka from June 23-25.

I just got back, he said. One of my former teammates from the state of Montana (Ty OConnor) is setting up a camp, Leaders, Legends and Legacies. It’s a camp, but it’s more of a refuge. We teach football and life skills.

Lindskog, who died in 2003 at the age of 88, was represented by his son Stan Lindskog.

Born in Roundup like Collins, Lindskog went to Stanford and had an eight-year career as a center and linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stan said his father would be thrilled with the introduction and awestruck to be in the company of the other inductees.

They’re really gifted guys, each in their own position and time frame, said Stan Lindskog. They are the best of the best.

While the 2021 class looked sharp in their new blazers on Saturday, they were all ecstatic at what the new jacket meant and rightly so.

I feel like I’m in a pretty small fraternity, Collins said. I am proud to be a part of it.