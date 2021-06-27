Only one former Ohio state hockey player has ever won a Stanley Cup





It is arguably the greatest trophy in all sports, the Stanley Cup. The trophy was inaugurated in 1892 and is a magnificent masterpiece of all trophies. Win an NHL championship and each player on the team will have their name engraved on the cup and can even spend time with the cup as each wishes. Not everyone is a hockey fan, of course, especially in the football-savvy state of Ohio, but with an NHL team Columbus now calls home, there’s a lot of crossbreeding between Buckeye football fans and the Blue Jackets fans. That also lent itself to following OSU hockey a bit more. Despite all the success the Buckeye hockey program has had of late, including a Frozen Four appearance in 2018, the other major contact sport hasn’t had as much success as what we’ve seen on the roster. And as the Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadians gear up to take center stage next week, we’re here to give you a little history lesson about the one and only former Ohio State player to ever win a Stanley Cup. . For those of you who are die-hard fans, you know the name Jamie Macoun. For others, let’s introduce you to the Candian. Macoun played for Ohio State from 1980 to 1983, eventually dropping out of school after missing a class and ineligibility to play in the NCAA, instead signing a contract with the Calgary Flames. He was an all-rookie defenseman for the 1983-84 season. He played for a few years and even had to rehabilitate from a career-threatening car accident before winning his first Stanley Cup with the Flames in the 1988-1989 season. #ClassicClip of the day are Ron Delorme & Jamie Macoun. 02.19.84 #HFH pic.twitter.com/sQzvKo7Qmx — History of hockey fights (@HistoryOfFights) February 19, 2020 Macoun spent six years in Toronto when he was traded there in a blockbuster deal in 1992, and in late 1998 he was traded to Detroit, where he helped the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup with some depth in defense. And that, Buckeye friends, would be the only two Stanley Cups a former Ohio state hockey player has lifted over his head. Ever. There are no former Buckeyes in Tampa Bay or Montreal, so that trend will continue. But at least the head coach of the Lightning is called Jon Cooper, so that’s where your interest is. Michigan isn’t involved in the contest, so karma shouldn’t be something to worry about if you’re a Lighting fan. Ranking of Big Ten Football Programs by College Football Hall of Fame Players









