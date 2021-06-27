College World Series 2021 – Mississippi State’s Tanner Leggett didn’t flinch when the season was on the line

OMAHA, Neb. — In the moments before his plate appearance Saturday night at the College World Series, some Mississippi State teammates of Tanner Leggett approached him in the dugout.

They told him that he would get a chance to win the match.

At least on paper the prospect of that didn’t exactly inspire confidence – 5 feet – 10 and 164 pounds, Leggett was a .206 career hit who had just two at bats in the past month. In one earlier this week at the CWS, he stranded the bases.

But in the bottom of the ninth in a win-or-go-home game against Texas on Saturday-evening, the prediction turned out to be correct. And Leggett didn’t flinch.

“Some people get nervous about that situation,” he said. “But I pray for that situation.”

Leggett roped an RBI single to left midfield, giving Mississippi State a 4-3 walkoff win over the second-seeded Longhorns for a trip to Monday’s best-of-three final against Vanderbilt. On Saturday, there was a lot at stake for the Bulldogs, who aren’t just looking for their first national championship in 12 attempts in Omaha. They play for Mississippi’s first national championship in a team sport.

All this was not lost on Leggett, who grew up in Randolph, Mississippi, and, like most boys in the state, dreamed of wearing maroon and white. The trip first took Leggett and teammate Brayland Skinner to Northwest Mississippi Community College. And on Saturday, Leggett drove for a packed TD into Ameritrade Park Skinner, who sprinted home from second base.

Tanner Leggett said this was his first walkoff hit since high school. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Skinner is another of the Bulldogs’ roles. He was pinch-running in the ninth, and he stole second place on a high fastball earlier in Leggett’s at bat. Coach Chris Lemonis calls them his JUCO bandits, and one of the things he told his team this week is that everyone needs to win a title.

It will also take some resilience. The Bulldogs had a long reprieve from rain Friday night in an 8-5 loss to Texas, a game that ended just after 2 p.m. ET.

“I told the team in the rain delay last night, ‘If you ever thought it was going to be easy, it’s not our way,'” Lemonis said. “[It] It seems we have to be dramatic. We have to fight for it, and to get here it would be a struggle. Our team has been so resilient all year. Probably our No. 1 quality is just perseverance, being able to stay locked in, stay focused and keep competing.”

Mississippi State trailed 3-1 on Mike Antico’s RBI double in the fifth inning, but tied the game in sixth place the third time due to the order of Longhorns’ pitcher Tristan Stevens. The Bulldogs appeared to be about to break open the game that inning, leaving the bases loaded with no outs. But Texas reliever Cole Quintanilla went on to retire the next three batters and jump and hit his glove.

The Longhorns had to stretch Quintanilla — they ran through their bullpen arms for a long week in the elimination bracket. And Quintanilla delivered, facing the minimum in the seventh and eighth innings.

“I just went out and tried to leave it all on the line for my brothers,” Quintanilla said. “I’m doing everything I can to keep us in the game.”

It was also clear, even before the teams took to the field on Saturday night, that the Bulldogs would be riding on their two best arms – Will Bednar and Landon Sims. They combined 21 strikeouts last week in a 2-1 win over the Longhorns in their first game at the CWS, a pivotal game that kept them in the winning league for most of the week.

On Saturday-evening, Bednar gave up four hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Then Sims climbed the hill. Eight outs, along with a little offensive help, and the Bulldogs were in the final. He retired the next five batters, four with strikeouts, and rocked his shoulders back and forth.

Sims hit the lead-off batter in the top of the ninth, but was almost perfect. He did not allow beatings or walks. Sims said he was confident that the Bulldogs’ batters would end the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Mississippi State will compete for its first national championship in a team sport. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

With one out, Kellum Clark reached base when he was hit in the foot by a pitch. Then Skinner ran and Leggett emptied the dugout. Skinner tossed his helmet in celebration, and the Bulldogs ran to Leggett and swarmed him into the outfield.

Leggett said it was his first walkoff hit since high school. As the swarm enveloped him, Leggett said he was having some sort of blackout. Sims tore off Leggett’s sweater and later said the pitcher stole it. But Leggett didn’t seem to care. The defensive substitute in the seventh inning was exactly where he needed to be.

“The moment it went off the bat,” Sims said, “I think everyone in the dugout knew the game was there. You know, he did a really good swing on it. Probably the best swing of his life. I think that’s what he would say.”