Wimbledon 2021: Everything you need to know about the tennis championships





Fans had to wait for the tournament after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic; the only grand slam to be cancelled.

The 2021 tournament will run from Monday, June 28, and the men’s final will take place on Sunday, July 11.

And after tournament organizer – the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) – said the grand slam will be a pilot event in the third phase of the UK government’s Events Research Program (ERP), the final phases of the event are played to a 100% full house.

The event will resume with 50% stadium capacity for Center Court and No. 1 Court, and 75% for the smaller show courts. For the fourth round and quarter-finals, the AELTC said it is aiming to increase the allocations for Center Court, No. 1 Court and terrain passes to increase. In addition, it aims to have 100% capacity on Center Court and a small number of tickets on No.1 Court and ground passes for the semi-finals and finals. Ticket holders must present proof of Covid-19 status upon entry, either in the form of both doses of vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of attendance. They must also wear face coverings on the venue grounds, but are not required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while on site. The AELTC also announced a 5% cut on prize money. With the grand slam regaining its trusty lock in the summer, Novak Djokovic is hoping to regain his Wimbledon title at No. 1 after winning it in 2019. Djokovic is aiming for his sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Grand Slam title after winning the French Open in June. If he does, he will be level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles overall. Two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal has withdrawn from this year’s tournament, while the 39-year-old Federer will once again don his famous headband in pursuit of a ninth Wimbledon title. In the women’s draw, the world’s number 2 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon citing the schedule. In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being fined $15,000 for refusing to speak to the media at Roland Garros. The four-time Grand Slam champion posted a statement on Twitter saying she was withdrawing so that “everyone can focus again on the tennis taking place in Paris”, adding that she would “take some time off the court”. Osaka revealed that she had “had prolonged depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. Number 1 Ashleigh Barty will try to claim her second grand slam title after winning her first at the French Open in 2019. The 25-year-old recently dropped out with a left thigh injury during her second round match at Roland-Garros. You can watch the action here: Africa: Canal Plus International (Africa) Asia: Disney Networks Singapore Pte Ltd Australia: Nine Canada: TSN Canada China: CCTV5 (Mandarin), IQIYI Japan: NHK, WOWOW India: Star India Middle East: beIN Sports MENA South Africa: Supersport South America: ESPN Latin America (ESPN Sur) Turkey: Saran Sport, S Sport (Sublicense Holder), TRT (Sublicense Holder) United Kingdom: BBC TV & Radio, Eurosport UK USA: ESPN, Tennis Channel Click here to see the full list

