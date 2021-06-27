Sports
17 years ago today, the Capitals drew Alex Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 NHL Draft Draft
On June 26, 2004, a delegation of Capitals, led by CEO George McPhee, selected 18-year-old Russian Alex Ovechkin with first overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. It changed the trajectory of the Capitals franchise forever.
The Caps won the right to select the confident and somewhat lanky teen after a grueling season of rebuilding in which the team traded away all of its stars, including Peter Bondra, Jaromir Jagr, Robert Lang, Sergei Gonchar and Michal Nylander. Washington won just 23 of 82 games during the 2003-04 season — their worst campaign in 26 years. But it would be totally worth it. The Capitals, which were the third-worst team in the NHL that year, would skip both Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2004 NHL Draft Lottery and win the first overall pick.
The draft, held at the Carolina Hurricanes RBC Center, was the final NHL event before a long lockout, canceling all games of the 2004-05 season. A raucous group of Capitals fans, including the Caps Road Crew and Sam “The Horn Guy” Wolk, traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage the historic pick.
“With the first selection in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals are thrilled to select Alexander Ovechkin,” McPhee said from the podium as Capitals fans cheered.
A full-toothed Ovechkin gave his father Mikhail a big, long hug before hugging his Olympic gold medal-winning mother Tatyana in the stands. Ovechkin waved hard at Caps fans before meeting the Capitals officials and donning a black Capitol Dome jersey.
Onstage, Ovechkin shook hands with Commissioner Gary Bettman, then took his concept photo with his arms around Ross Mahoney and owner Ted Leonsis.
“We’ve rated him number one for a long time,” George McPhee, CEO of Capitals said according to ESPN. “We could have traded for volume, but none of those players would have been as good as this guy.”
The NHL’s Central Scouting Division ranked Ovechkin in first place among all European skaters for his speed, size, and maneuverability.
“I waited maybe two years for this day,” Ovechkin said to the media. “I always want to play hockey. It’s what I love. Hockey, hockey, hockey.”
Evgeni Malkin was selected second by the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Cam Barker was selected third by Chicago.
During the broadcast of the draft, there was both good and bad analysis of Ovechkin.
You hardly ever see him without a big smile on his face. He has tons of personality on and off the ice, said TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
He’s basically so healthy defensively that a lot of young players who have the attacking talent don’t have that defensive awareness, Pierre McGuire added. Not sure if Barry Trotz would agree!
the capitals would later draft Mike Green in 29th overall.
Ovechkin would lead the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup 14 years later and become one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. Ovechkin has won nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the league’s top scorer. In addition to his nine Rockets, Ovechkin has won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, three Hart Memorial Trophies and three Ted Lindsay Awards. He is the only player in NHL history to have won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay, and a Maurice Richard Trophy.
Ovechkin has also made hockey more popular in this area. According to USA Hockey, youth hockey player participation has increased by 221% since Alex Ovechkin was called up.
So in conclusion, that design choice wasn’t bad.
This article has been reposted from a previous article with some updates.
picture credit
