Big breakfast after 40 hours of fasting for international famine





JOHN BISSET/Things Balkrishna Uniyal, 18, front, was looking forward to a hot breakfast with other students when their 40-hour famine event at the Timaru Boys High School gymnasium ended on Sunday morning.

A group of teenagers from three different high schools in South Canterbury gathered this weekend to fast and raise money to help fight the international hunger crisis. The 24 teens from Timaru Boys High School, Craighead Diocesan School and Geraldine High School camped at the TBHS gym to support each other during the 40-hour famine. The group raised $1200, with their donation page still accept contributions. Timaru Boys' High Schools principal Dave Thorp said the event went very well.

They are passionate about what they do, but they are also just young people getting together and having fun too. The group did a wide variety of sports and competitions over time, with running races, basketball, table tennis and anything else in the gym, according to Thorp. I think it was a good experience for them to just be with other young people and think about food security around the world. The children understand that they live in a world of relative comfort and security without fear of famine, and it is good for them to just realize that there are places in the world where these things are not taken for granted. I think children are generally idealistic and want to bring about change and do their best. I think kids have a strong service ethic that seems to fade as we get older and we get stuck in our jobs and our mortgages. Young people seem to understand the importance of service. I think they can really teach us something. At the end of their Sunday morning fast, the group enjoyed a full breakfast of bacon and eggs and sausages.

