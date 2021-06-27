Three takeaways: Bowman emerges victorious, remorseful in first of two Pocono races

By Bob Pockrass

LONG POUND, Dad. It was a dramatic pass on the last lap for the win, but it wasn’t exactly the way Alex Bowman would ever have designed such a move as he triumphed in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Larson blew a tire he believes ran over something that cut the tire while in the lead, ending his winning streak in races with three points (four in total) and handing the win to his Hendrick Motorsports teammate with whom he fought a spirited battle in the last 30 rounds.

“I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “I hate that we didn’t get five in a row. I didn’t mean to, I guess, today. Well, try starting a new run tomorrow.”

Here are three takeaways from the first race of the doubleheader weekend in Pocono, where the Cup drivers return on Sunday for a 350-mile race.

1. Bowman Apologize, Then Happy

Bowman took the lead on a restart with 19 laps to go and held those 15 laps until Larson finally passed him. At the start of his final lap, Bowman apologized to his team for having worn his tires too much to hold onto the lead.

His team told him to keep pushing and not let Kyle Busch pass him in second. Good thing Bowman did, because he kicked Larson after Larson hit the wall with the flat.

“This is the strangest win I’ve ever been a part of,” Bowman said. “I thought I was going to be second, which would still be a good day for us with how we struggled all day.

“Then he pops a tire, we win [and I] I can’t do a burnout because I have to race the car tomorrow. I am usually on the roof of the car; I can’t do that because I have to race the car tomorrow. I usually drink all beers; I can’t do all that because I have to race a car tomorrow.”

Bowman is known to wear his emotions easily on his sleeve. And that’s okay with his team.

“If he was sorry that he was from the… [second] If he didn’t make any adjustments to the car to stop Kyle, that’s fine,” said crew chief Greg Ives. “But we definitely need to learn from it because we could be in that situation tomorrow.

“Come to five [laps] I hope he thinks and understands what he needs to adjust to not only hold off Kyle, but another faster car, maybe with better tires, maybe even a little better handling.”

2. Larson handles it well

One of Larson’s characteristics is that he never seems to get too excited or so down. So it was no surprise that he had some quips after seeing the win slip away.

Was it easier to take when you consider that he had won four events (three points races and the all-star race) in a row?

“I think it’s better than four DNFs in a row and then another,” Larson said, using the abbreviation for a race where a driver doesn’t finish. “It’s a shame. In any case, we showed everyone that we would win another and a bit of bad luck took it away from us.”

Is he angry?

“Do you want me to get mad?” he said. “Of course I’m disappointed. I wanted to get five wins in a row. But there’s nothing you can do about it now.”

How does he feel to have to fall back at the start meaning he will start around the 30-32nd Sunday instead of the 20th if he wins.

“I’m only five [rows] worse than I would have been,” he said.

3. Learning for Sunday

The drivers learned that lane selection could be the key to a late race restart. On that last restart, Bowman was fourth in line and the first three cars chose the outside, usually the preferred track at Pocono.

Bowman, in fourth, took the front row on the inside and got a great push from Ryan Blaney to take the lead.

“We Were Fourth” [and] someone could have restarted second, and instead they restarted fourth and sixth,” Bowman said. “I was quite surprised that nobody made it to the bottom.”

On the other hand, Larson, second in line and choosing the outer lane to restart fourth overall, felt he had made the best move.

“It worked, I was put in charge [eventually]Larson said. “Had the band stayed up, I probably would have felt I had made the right decision, which I still think I did.”

Bob Pockrass has devoted decades to motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 after stints with ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bob pokras.

