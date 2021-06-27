Former North football star Stockton named Valley coach | high school sports

Football has been a part of Joe Stockton’s life for decades, as a player and coach in both high school and college. Now graduate North Hardin and former Trojan star head football coach can add to his list of achievements.

Stockton was recently announced as the new head coach for Valley High School in Louisville. He replaces Rufus Sanders in the role, who coached the Vikings during the 2020 COVID abridged season.

I am ecstatic. It is the first chance to become a head coach. I’ve been preparing myself for this role since I was an assistant coach at North Hardin in 2004, Stockton said. I can’t wait to put some of this new knowledge I’ve learned since then into this role.

A 1994 North Hardin graduate, Stockton was a multisport athlete for the Trojans as a member of the school’s football, basketball and track and field teams. His high school honors include nine state athletics championships, back-to-back Mr. Track selections in 1993 and 1994, a Kentucky Male Athlete of the Year selection in 1994 and recording as a Mr. Football finalist in 1993.

From Radcliff, Stockton went to Bowling Green to continue his football and track career at Western Kentucky University.

While primarily a running back during his time with North Hardin, he became primarily a wide receiver and returnee as a Hilltopper. It was a different story on the track, where Stockton continued to compete in events such as the 300-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump as he had done in high school.

He is a member of both the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame and the WKU Hall of Fame.

Stockton began his coaching career with Central Hardin in 2002 as the Bruins wide receivers and defense backs coach, before serving as North Hardin’s offensive coordinator from 2004-06.

This was followed by coaching opportunities in places such as Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Campbellsville University, Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina, Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Florida Tech in Melbourne, Florida, a second stint in Kentucky Wesleyan, St. Xavier High School and John Hardin High School.

During his time at Campbellsville, Stockton was also the head coach.

You’ve learned so much in these years about what works and what doesn’t and building relationships with the kids because that’s what it all boiled down to, Stockton said of how his background has prepared him to become a head coach. If you can get kids to go along with what you’re trying to do, then you know they trust you and then put them in the best position possible so that after graduation they go to college, find a job, and have good character . They are prepared for the real world and I have done my job.

In addition to his coaching resume preparing him for this new role, Stockton’s experience with peer coaching also gives him insight into what coaches at this level are looking for.

It’s just one of those things to be honest with them. Just letting them know early in their career how to get there and then letting them know where they stand, what their worth is, what level I think they can play at, he said. I think that’s the knowledge of coaching and recruiting kids at that level, knowing some of those coaches at that level and knowing what kind of systems they could work in and what level.

Stockton takes over a Valley program that ended 1-5 in 2020, including a 64-7 loss to John Hardin on September 27. Vikings’ last two games were not played due to the cancellation of COVID.

To change things up, Stockton plans to get students and the surrounding community more involved with the team.

In the short term, it’s just taking the kids outside. Once you get them out, you can have some success at the 4-A level. In Kentucky, as it went to six grades, it really turned into a numbers game in that 3-A, 4-A range, Stockton said. The important thing is to get kids outside, get the support of that neighborhood, get that Valley Station area excited for football again. I think once you get the kids out, once you get the area there, all I have to do is do something I’ve been doing for a long time. I think we can have some success because there are some very good athletes in that school and in that area who can compete with many of the teams on our schedule.