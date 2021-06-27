Guess who’s back? Joe Nardi, Ben Newhouse Return to Northern Michigan University Wildcats Hockey Team as Captains | News, Sports, Jobs

———————-

MARQUETTE — Guess who’s back, back again?

That lyric from a popular 2002 Eminem song that references him may also apply to Northern Michigan University hockey captains.

After completing their senior seasons last year, Captain Joe Nardi and Deputy Captain Ben Newhouse have decided to return to their positions this season after qualifying for an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, the NCAA announced that winter sports student athletes competing in the 2020-21 season will be given an additional season to qualify and an additional year to complete it.

Last week, both Nardi and Newhouse said they were happy with their decision to return to the Wildcats.

“Everyone in this position in their career has to make a decision whether they want to go professional, and of course in a normal year you wouldn’t have the opportunity to come back for another year,” he said. said Nardi. “But because of COVID and what everything is kind of like right now, from the NHL trickling down to the East Coast (Hockey League, now ECHL), I talked to my parents and the coaching staff and we had a long-lasting relationship during this process.

“When all the dust settled, I thought it would be in my best interest to return to Northern and allow myself to not only produce, but grow as an individual and as a player. having so many guys coming back and adding new players just seems to be a promising year and something I want to be a part of.

“Not many people in college hockey can say they played five years and got the chance we were given. So I thought it would be in my best interest to take this opportunity and play with it a little bit.” to get started.”

Newhouse said coming back is an opportunity not only to play for fans again, but also to complete his master’s degree.

“Last year, just when we heard we could have the fifth year, I initially wanted that,” he said. “There was no real urge for me to immediately try professional hockey. Even after the year, I really had no thoughts about it, but everything was just perfectly aligned. I will be able to finish my masters, which is important to me. I don’t know if I could have finished it if I had left after this past year and if they hadn’t given us this extra year.

“Of course I am grateful for that. As the year has ended and the year as a whole, I would really like to have a more enjoyable final year of study. Not being able to play in front of the fans in Marquette I think it was something I would have been very disappointed with if I had (had to) end my college career and say I could never have even played in front of the enthusiasts .

“I only had a year of that, so I would have been really mad about that. So there’s some unfinished business and of course it also matched the school stuff where it worked out in the end. So I’m really excited about it.

“I think it was a good learning experience that I was able to gain from just going through the decision making process to decide if this is what I wanted to do. So I’m really looking forward to it and don’t regret it.”

Looking back at last season, the Wildcats pretty much had the definition of a roller coaster year. They got off to a rocky start, then caught fire and reached the WCHA Championship match for the second time in four years. Both players said it got tough at times, but in the end they were able to fight through things.

“Of course it’s tough”, said Nardi. “It’s not ideal, but I think you should keep thinking positive, especially if you’re an older man. You know, come to the rink with a good attitude and bring good energy. If you stay frustrated and you bring that to the rink, the young guys and the other guys on the team can see it.

“For me, I just wanted to keep playing the way I played. Play consistently, work hard every game. I knew at some point we had the ability, skill and work ethic in the group to turn the season around and it was just a matter of time.

“Just stay positive, stay on track, and it’s clear that the coaching staff did a great job pushing us and enabling us to get back on track.”

The Wildcats eventually figured it out, but they had a tough climb ahead of them as they had to play at least four games along the way in the WCHA playoffs.

But in the end, they won Bowling Green State in the first round and took a big loss to Minnesota State-Mankato in the semifinals, before going down to Lake Superior State in a tough championship game.

“The end of the year was a good positive step and it leaves a bit of a better taste in your mouth compared to if we lost to Bowling Green, I think it would be a pretty crappy year,” Newhouse said. “I think there were a lot of positives that we could take from the end of the year.

“I think we have a very solid group that will come back next year, but at the same time there are still things unfinished and we have things we still want to achieve.

“I think for the most part, if you look back at the season as a whole, it was probably a C grade, but the last five games I would probably rate an A.”

Individually, it was an impressive season for both players. Nardi had an offensive year leading the Wildcats in points with 33 and second in goals with 12. He also finished second in the WCHA and ninth nationally in points.

“I had conversations with (head coach) Grant (Potulny) leading up to my senior year the summer before. We talked about adding an offensive flair and producing and that’s something I really worked on over the summer,” said Nardi. “I worked on my shot and worked on my skills. It was really nice to see that everything came together in my senior year and in a way made a statement that I have more to give and that there is an offensive side to me.

“So that’s something I want to build on and still leverage my skills in those areas.”

Newhouse’s offensive stats may not be all that eye-catching – he had seven points and two goals – but there is one category where he stood above the rest of the country – blocked shots. He finished with 91, leading both the WCHA and National with ease, but that was not something he expected to achieve at the start of the season.

“I think right out of the gate, I haven’t really thought too much about it,” he said. “Even by the end of the year, it wasn’t at the forefront of my mind. I don’t know, somehow it happened I guess.

“I don’t think it’s as big of a problem as other people make out, but the people on social media were having fun and making some good jokes about it. And I think it’s funny too. If it has been able to prevent a few goals, that is of course also beneficial.

“When I went into the year I didn’t think I’d end up with 90 blocks or anything like that. I don’t think anyone goes into the year thinking they’re going to be a ‘partial’ goalkeeper.

“Luckily, knock on wood, I haven’t been hurt too badly from shots, but I think towards the end of the year, what I started telling people is that they just didn’t even shoot the net, they just shot with me is how it felt.”

Looking at this year, both players are just happy that things seem to be getting back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been really looking forward to it, it seems that everything is going back to normal”, said Nardi. “Looks like we’re getting fans in the stands. So just to feel that energy from our audience again and to see familiar faces in the crowd, I think that was one aspect that was missing from the year, just the energy of the students and the energy of the community.You definitely feel it every night when you are outside.

“I think I’m just going to go back to some kind of normalcy and be able to play in front of a packed crowd and experience games outside of the conference, and just the whole trip that includes college hockey.

“Like I said, I’m very excited. We have a very promising group and everything is back to normal, so I think this is going to be a great year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ryan Stieg can be reached at 906-228-2500, ext. 252. His email address is [email protected]

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox