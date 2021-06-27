Play pickleball, make a new friend | Life

FAIRMONT Willa VanGilder is 86 years old and loves to play pickleball.

You instantly fall in love with the game, said VanGilder, who has been playing for seven years. You hit a good shot and it feels great.

Pickleball is described as a cross between tennis and ping pong. Like tennis, it can be played in doubles or singles and takes place on a 20-by-44-foot, low-set badminton court. Each player uses what looks like an oversized table tennis bat and the game is played with a rubber wiffle ball.

The rules are similar to tennis with a few twists.

There are 62 pages, front and back of rules, VanGilder said.

But despite the stack of rules, the concept of the game is simple, players cannot bounce the ball twice on their side of the net, otherwise the opponent scores a point.

Games are played to 11 points and to win a team must win two points in the same way as table tennis.

All of these factors come together to make pickleball one of the most accessible sports for every skill and age. Pickleball is also one of the fastest growing sports in the US

VanGilder and her group play in the basement gym of the Central Christian Church on Big Tree Drive. They meet on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10am to 12pm and Sunday evenings at 6am.

[The game] is fun. It’s not too much running, but it’s a lot of exercise, said Sandy West, one of the women who plays with VanGilder. The people make the most of it.

VanGilder started playing pickleball when her neighbor invited her to a group playing in a Morgantown park. She fell in love with the sport and wanted to start a group in Fairmont.

Although I am old, I am active and I like to run and play, said VanGilder. Id rather play than clean house any day.

It was clear that the range of pickleball is widespread, each of the players had a story about being told all about this great game called pickleball by a friend or relative.

My mom had a really good friend who told her all about playing pickleball, said Susan Haun, one of the players at the church. My mother always said to me: look at that! so i did.

For each of the women, one of the most attractive aspects of the game is the people they meet and befriend.

It’s the camaraderie. I love the people and I love the friends, Haun said. And all I have to think about is getting that little ball over the net for two hours.

VanGilders Group isn’t the only group of pickleballers in Marion County. Another group plays Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 6-9pm on the basketball courts in East Marion Park. And the city of Fairmont has indicated in council meetings that they may want to add pickleball fields to some of the city’s parks.

Anyone interested in pickleball should simply head to the East Marion Park basketball courts or the Central Christian Church at the times listed here. Both groups welcome everyone of all levels.

I don’t think anyone tries and says, Oh I don’t like that, said VanGilder. It just takes some energy and it’s just a fun sport.