Tennis: Playing on Center Court at Wimbledon is incredibly special, says Ashleigh Barty, Sports News





Ashleigh Barty will kick off her Wimbledon campaign in 2021 as tennis returns to SW19 after two years. The Aussie has accomplished a lot this season, winning three WTA titles and establishing her place as the world’s number one. However, she sustained a shoulder injury in Rome, which led to a mid-match retirement from the second round of Roland Garros. Ashleigh Barty has not played a match since then and enters Wimbledon without authority on grass court matches added to her repertoire. In any case, Ashleigh Barty is currently peering at a final prize in the All England Club. In her pre-match press conference, she said: “Someday I would like to be the champion here. It’s a dream. It’s a goal. Dreams don’t always come true, but you can fight and do everything you can to give yourself that opportunity.” ALSO READ: Tennis: Everything you need to know Wimbledon 2021 Men’s and Women’s Singles Draws She also shed some light on her progress with recovery, before discussing how she feels about the switch from gravel to grass. She said: “I feel like I’m fit, I’m ready to play, I’m excited to play. Immediately after Paris, there was clearly a time when we had to process what was going on. a complete diagnosis. We were able to do that, which is a really critical part of my rehab. We’ve been able to go through rehab, do what we had to do, give ourselves the best chance of playing here at Wimbledon. I’m ready to go.” Ashleigh Barty went on to discuss the motivation of her compatriot Evonne Goolagong. She said: “It’s a very special birthday for many Australians, but especially for Indigenous Australians I think this is a very special one.” Ashleigh Barty will honor the Australian tennis legend by wearing an outfit revamped for the event by her clothing support FILA. The dress took a look at Evonne Goolagong’s remarkable scallop outfit, which she donned when she won the Venus Rosewater saucer. “For me it’s really great to be able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne’s iconic scalloped dress. I think it made me feel a lot more comfortable knowing that her favorite dress, probably her most iconic dress, inspired me and inspired our generation of Indigenous youth. I hope my version of it, my outfit, can do the same for the next generation of Indigenous youth that comes forward.” Since reigning champions Simona Halep withdrew from the tournament due to injury, the All England Club has chosen to honor Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday to open Center Court proceedings. She thanked her for that and considered it an honor. She said: It’s incredibly special. It is an opportunity that few people experience. Of course I wish Sim was here to experience that. Shes earned the right to open Center Court on Tuesday as the defending women’s champion. “I am extremely excited and honored to have the privilege and honour. I hope I can go to a very special occasion for Australian tennis with Evonne’s 50th birthday. I think it is a very special moment and one that I am definitely looking forward to .”

