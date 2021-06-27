Habs is unlikely to hit a winning note among hockey fans across the rest of Canada

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Article content OK, OK, that’s enough Ole!, Ole!. While the denizens of our hockey tundra are reluctant to show respect for how the Montreal Canadiens continue to upset the table for three rounds, letting their combined loyalties crush under another Stanley Cup parade on Rue Sainte-Catherine can be too much. . In a 2021 fixture in which the seven northern teams competed internally and stirred up the rivalry pot, the Habs finished fourth, before beating Toronto and Winnipeg in the playoffs. Now they could book themselves as the last Canadian team to win since 1993. Beyond Montreal’s previous title, the other four franchises Flames, Oilers, Senators and Canucks all made it to the final but lost. With an NHL-best 23 Cups in 103 years and thus a long history of looking down on all newcomers, jealousy and annoyance could override any sentiment from other markets that support Montreal as Canada’s Team. That’s just too much to rewire an extensive support network that in some cases goes way back to language and cultural differences.

Article content This century, at one point or another, every rival team rolled out its cup blueprint, be it through draft, free agency, salary cap management, or maybe just a roll of the dice. Everything went wrong. showing them red as the Habs moved on — and we don’t just mean Marc Bergevin’s crimson lucky suit. In Vancouver they were frustrated when they look forward to Tyler Toffoli who now blinds for Dominique Ducharme. A hit during his short stay there, Toffoli was not re-signed and went on to pit against the Canucks throughout the year. At longer distances in Edmonton and Winnipeg respectively, defender Jeff Petry and forward Joel Armia have never been as effective as they have shown this season. But nowhere is anti-Montreal sentiment higher than in Leafs Nation, which stretches from sea to sea. Never mind that for the past month and for the foreseeable future, the players will be chased by a 3-1 first-round lead that came away as expensive young stars failed at the clutch. The lack of one overtime target could have turned the whole spring script around.

Article content For their fans, the fact that the mediocre Canadiens had to eliminate their hyped team early for the fifth year in a row caused much fear and, according to Twitter, the most serious backlash against ownership and management in a 54-year Cup drought. That’s on top of the elephant’s memory of a bad call from the umpires that robbed them of a 93 Cup showdown with the Habs most pundits had paired them with to win. There are more current Leafs-Habs quirks: Fate, like the first round of 2005. The Canadiens solved their goaltending problem for the next 15 years by choosing Carey Price, while Toronto selected the next available stopper, Tuukka Rask, and traded him with the grateful Bruins for whom he gave them defeated in three future series. In 2011, Phillip Danault, the center that knocked out Auston Matthews after John Tavares was knocked out of the series in Game 1, was picked by Chicago in one spot behind Toronto’s misjudged first-rounder Stu Percy. Former Hab Alex Galchenyuk was charged with the ill-fated Game 5 giveaway that thwarted Toronto’s first chance to end their series. And under that COVID mask behind the Montreal bench sits former Leafs defender Luke Richardson as interim coach.

Article content Social media glow, which wasn’t there in 1967 when Toronto beat Montreal for its final cup, is predictably hard on the victors the further the latter climbs the playoff ladder. Leafs fans suffer, Canadiens fans are insufferable, a popular meme joked. Quebec’s provincial celebration of St.-Jean-Batiste Day coupled with Thursday’s Vegas series win resulted in thousands of clicking keyboards adding to the Leafs’ woes. And while a distinction must be made between happy Habs fans filling the streets and humiliated rioters, let’s just say some local agents wouldn’t be too stunned if the Tampa Bay Lightning emerged as cup winners. Speaking of which, after three rounds of wearing the underdog label, this will be the most daunting for the Habs. Danault didn’t have to match an entire series with a center like Brayden Point and a supporting cast in the middle like Steven Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson. Tavares and Mark Scheifele were practically absent from almost all of the first two sets, while Vegas power was on the wings.

Article content And while the Canadiens shooters found plenty of holes on Jack Campbell, the Jets’ Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and the Golden Knights pair Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner, the Bolts could get Andrei Vasilevskiy in their heads as Price has done against his three previous enemies . When it comes to clinching games, Vasilevskiy drives a series of four shutout lockouts. The Lightning will also have home ice and are familiar with the pressure in the final round after winning last year’s cup in six games against Dallas. But with four wins to go, the Canadiens and their faithful have the right to sing Ole all summer and it doesn’t matter who has to listen. [email protected] We are sorry, but this video cannot be loaded. Stanley Cups won by Canadian teams since 1918 Montreal Canadians 23 Toronto Maple Leafs 13* Edmonton Oilers 5 Ottawa Senators 4** Montreal Maroons 2 Calgary Flames 1 Victoria Cougars 1 *includes two if Toronto Arenas/St. Patrick’s ** All like the original senators

