Sports
Naruemol Chaiwai and the Future of Women’s Cricket in Thailand
Earlier this year, Naruemol Chaiwai replaced veteran Sornnarin Tippoch as captain of the Thai women’s cricket team. Chaiwai took charge of all formats and will lead the squad in their next big assignment, the 2021 Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for December 2021 in Sri Lanka.
Chaiwai was the first national team captain at the ACC U-19 Womens Championship in 2008. It was also the tournament in which Thailand won his first ever international women’s competition. Since then, Chaiwai has always been present in the storied history of her teams climbing to the top of the Associate women’s game.
Reflecting on her loftiness, she says that my appointment as captain means I have a higher level of responsibility, while still improving myself and learning more about the game. I see this as a new chapter in my life with many exciting challenges in store.
– Advertisement –
One of the likely reasons for her elevation to the captaincy is Chaiwais’ self-confidence and desire to win. When I spoke to her in Bangkok for the 2020 T20 World Cup, and then again at the start of the tournament, she was very direct about Thailand’s goals.
We want to finish in the top eight so we don’t have to go back to qualifying for the next World Cup, she said at the time.
Now when I ask Chaiwai what personal strengths she will bring to the role, she says I am a confident person and quite expressive. I am not afraid to take hard calls and have difficult conversations and most of all I have a lot of confidence in myself and self confidence.
Chaiwai’s confidence may stem from her personality, but it is undoubtedly confirmed by her diligence, hard work and attention to detail. Chaiwai is not only one of the best outfield players on the side, she is also one of the strongest. She has also played a number of roles for the team with varying degrees of success, from wicketkeeper and lead-off hitter to middle-class batter with a penchant for the sweepshot.
Coach Harshal Pathak calls Chaiwai ‘Champ’ and it’s a nickname that has stuck.
Chaiwai was the first national team captain at the ACC U-19 Womens Championship in 2008. It was also the tournament in which Thailand won his first ever international women’s competition. Since then, Chaiwai has always been present in the storied history of her teams climbing to the top of the Associate women’s game.
I ask Chaiwai how she sees her roles on and off the field as a player and captain. She says the right things.
As a captain I always study the game and try to understand the opponent. This helps me think about and improve my own skills, develop plans and apply different tactics for different moments of the game. My role as a player is focused on hitting and executing the plans to achieve the team goals. Like everyone else, I’m here to get the job done.’
“Off the pitch, I really want to step back to see how I can be a good ambassador for the game and for Thailand, and also start giving back to the community through cricket,” she continues.
Winning is Chaiwai’s primary KPI, so when I ask about the teams’ preparations for the World Cup qualifiers, her response reveals more than a hint of frustration.
We had regularly practiced a mix of open wicket sessions, net sessions, matches against the men’s U-19 and national teams since early February of this year. We also had a chance to play in the 50-Over Bangkok Premier League (BPL), which came to a halt due to an outbreak in mid-April. Since then, we’ve just been in and out of lockdowns, which has been challenging, she says.
Due to the lockdowns, we stayed at home, practiced skills and visualization exercises, worked hard on our fitness and studied images according to the instructions of the coaches. As captain, I watch a lot of games and work with the coaches to come up with specific plans for certain players or teams that we will face in qualifiers, continues Chaiwai.
I’m asking a little more about the experience of teams competing against men’s teams. It is a growing part of the Associate game, with for example Malaysia and Singapore also inviting women’s players to participate in domestic men’s competitions.
It was a mix of emotions and feelings in the beginning, Chaiwai recalls of her first encounters in the Premier League. In the beginning I always had the feeling that men are stronger, they go bowling and run faster, and that this would be a mismatch. But once I got into the ground it was just a matter of playing the episode and focusing on the things I could control, she continues.
Finally, I ask Chaiwai about the growing professionalization of the women’s game Associate, as a demonstration through the introduction of professional contracts in Brazil, Malaysia, Bhutan, the US and elsewhere.
Chaiwai congratulates. I am very pleased to hear that there is rapid development and movement in the women’s cricket arena. This means that more teams want to be competitive, which is a good sign for cricket around the world.
But she is briefly wary of the chasing pack. This will obviously keep us on our toes to improve ourselves and consistently be a threat at the top. It also serves as a reminder not to be complacent and keep withdrawing from the rest, she notes.
Chaiwai has the challenging task of making her own mark on a side that has led her predecessor to such success. She takes the reins at a time when Thailand has truly reached the glass ceiling of Associate cricket.
Whether or not they can break it depends largely on factors beyond a player’s control. But Chaiwai’s experience, confidence and burning desire to win will hopefully mean the side will be prepared for any chance they get.
You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire people to grow the game.
Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,facebook,LinkedInandYouTube.
Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.
Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]