Naruemol Chaiwai and the Future of Women’s Cricket in Thailand

Earlier this year, Naruemol Chaiwai replaced veteran Sornnarin Tippoch as captain of the Thai women’s cricket team. Chaiwai took charge of all formats and will lead the squad in their next big assignment, the 2021 Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for December 2021 in Sri Lanka.

Chaiwai was the first national team captain at the ACC U-19 Womens Championship in 2008. It was also the tournament in which Thailand won his first ever international women’s competition. Since then, Chaiwai has always been present in the storied history of her teams climbing to the top of the Associate women’s game.

Naruemol Chaiwai has been appointed as the new Thailand Women captain, replacing Sornnarin Tippoch. Nannapat Khoncharoenkai has been appointed as their vice-captain. pic.twitter.com/lhJo0OK6Bn — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021

Reflecting on her loftiness, she says that my appointment as captain means I have a higher level of responsibility, while still improving myself and learning more about the game. I see this as a new chapter in my life with many exciting challenges in store.

– Advertisement –

One of the likely reasons for her elevation to the captaincy is Chaiwais’ self-confidence and desire to win. When I spoke to her in Bangkok for the 2020 T20 World Cup, and then again at the start of the tournament, she was very direct about Thailand’s goals.

We want to finish in the top eight so we don’t have to go back to qualifying for the next World Cup, she said at the time.

Now when I ask Chaiwai what personal strengths she will bring to the role, she says I am a confident person and quite expressive. I am not afraid to take hard calls and have difficult conversations and most of all I have a lot of confidence in myself and self confidence.

Chaiwai will play a cutshot against the Netherlands in 2019 (Photo: supplied)

Chaiwai’s confidence may stem from her personality, but it is undoubtedly confirmed by her diligence, hard work and attention to detail. Chaiwai is not only one of the best outfield players on the side, she is also one of the strongest. She has also played a number of roles for the team with varying degrees of success, from wicketkeeper and lead-off hitter to middle-class batter with a penchant for the sweepshot.

Coach Harshal Pathak calls Chaiwai ‘Champ’ and it’s a nickname that has stuck.

Chaiwai was the first national team captain at the ACC U-19 Womens Championship in 2008. It was also the tournament in which Thailand won his first ever international women’s competition. Since then, Chaiwai has always been present in the storied history of her teams climbing to the top of the Associate women’s game.

I ask Chaiwai how she sees her roles on and off the field as a player and captain. She says the right things.

As a captain I always study the game and try to understand the opponent. This helps me think about and improve my own skills, develop plans and apply different tactics for different moments of the game. My role as a player is focused on hitting and executing the plans to achieve the team goals. Like everyone else, I’m here to get the job done.’

Chaiwai may be a new captain, but she has long been a leader of the team (Video: ICC)

“Off the pitch, I really want to step back to see how I can be a good ambassador for the game and for Thailand, and also start giving back to the community through cricket,” she continues.

Winning is Chaiwai’s primary KPI, so when I ask about the teams’ preparations for the World Cup qualifiers, her response reveals more than a hint of frustration.

We had regularly practiced a mix of open wicket sessions, net sessions, matches against the men’s U-19 and national teams since early February of this year. We also had a chance to play in the 50-Over Bangkok Premier League (BPL), which came to a halt due to an outbreak in mid-April. Since then, we’ve just been in and out of lockdowns, which has been challenging, she says.

Due to the lockdowns, we stayed at home, practiced skills and visualization exercises, worked hard on our fitness and studied images according to the instructions of the coaches. As captain, I watch a lot of games and work with the coaches to come up with specific plans for certain players or teams that we will face in qualifiers, continues Chaiwai.

Chaiwai plays a sweep shot against the UAE (photo: supplied)

I’m asking a little more about the experience of teams competing against men’s teams. It is a growing part of the Associate game, with for example Malaysia and Singapore also inviting women’s players to participate in domestic men’s competitions.

It was a mix of emotions and feelings in the beginning, Chaiwai recalls of her first encounters in the Premier League. In the beginning I always had the feeling that men are stronger, they go bowling and run faster, and that this would be a mismatch. But once I got into the ground it was just a matter of playing the episode and focusing on the things I could control, she continues.

Finally, I ask Chaiwai about the growing professionalization of the women’s game Associate, as a demonstration through the introduction of professional contracts in Brazil, Malaysia, Bhutan, the US and elsewhere.

Chaiwai congratulates. I am very pleased to hear that there is rapid development and movement in the women’s cricket arena. This means that more teams want to be competitive, which is a good sign for cricket around the world.

But she is briefly wary of the chasing pack. This will obviously keep us on our toes to improve ourselves and consistently be a threat at the top. It also serves as a reminder not to be complacent and keep withdrawing from the rest, she notes.

Chaiwai has the challenging task of making her own mark on a side that has led her predecessor to such success. She takes the reins at a time when Thailand has truly reached the glass ceiling of Associate cricket.

Whether or not they can break it depends largely on factors beyond a player’s control. But Chaiwai’s experience, confidence and burning desire to win will hopefully mean the side will be prepared for any chance they get.

You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire people to grow the game.

Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,facebook,LinkedInandYouTube.

Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.

Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.