City of Beckley tennis league, clinics planned | Sport





Rich Daniel was the assistant to Woodrow Wilson’s head tennis coach Bernie Bostick this spring. The Flying Eagles had some individual success which he found encouraging. We had a lot of players who played in their first year and did very well. We had three people reaching the states, Daniel said. So we really wanted a chance for them to develop after the season and really engage the youth coming up who would have a basic understanding of tennis and give us more flexibility during the season to tune in a little bit more and in the deeper aspects of the game once they got to us. That’s part of what they hope to achieve through the City of Beckley Summer Tennis League and Tennis Clinics. The competition starts on Tuesday, July 6 and runs through August 12, and weekly clinics will be held from the week of July 12. Entries will be held at Woodrow Wilson High School tennis courts this Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm. The courts are available for open play both evenings. There will be open divisions for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The cost is $30, and players can register for all three categories, while the cost remains $30. You can pay in cash or by check. The league is sponsored by the town of Beckley, who provide rackets, balls and water every day. Every Tuesday and Thursday the league matches start at 5 pm. After the end of the regular season on August 12, there will be a tournament for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The clinics start every Monday and Wednesday at 5:00 PM for players with little or no tennis experience, as well as for players with intermediate experience. They are for players from 9 years old. We stayed away from the really, really young (players). We tried to keep it a little bit more towards the late elementary or middle school age, then obviously open it up to high school (players), and adults if they want to come out and learn to play they are too welcome, Daniel said. Bostick, Daniel and fellow Woodrow assistant Mike Williamson will act as co-directors. Daniel and Williamson will serve as instructors, as well as members of the Woodrow Wilson tennis team. Others can join in as the competition and clinics unfold. Once you have a racket and some tennis balls, you can go to the public courts at no cost to go out there. It’s a very affordable game in some ways, Daniel said. Email: [email protected] and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

