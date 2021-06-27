Hockey dad has to end and isolate concert in Brisbane early

Hockey Dad had to end a Brisbane concert early due to new stay-at-home orders in response to the Lockdown in New South Wales.

As Music feeds First reported, the band’s concert last night (June 26) at Fortitude Music Hall was abruptly ended, just as they expected to return to the stage for an encore. In addition, the band’s other two shows in Brisbane have been postponed.

“Fuck. This is the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. We had just finished our set and were about to walk back onto the stage for an encore. We were then told to leave the room immediately and isolate” , the band said on Instagram after the concert.

“We are absolutely gutted and lost for words. Our team is working on a solution to fix all this. Will be back with more updates as they come. ”

According to new guidelines from Queensland Health, anyone who has been in the Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong areas since June 21 must isolate themselves for two weeks wherever they are.

The band’s isolation period is expected to end before they begin their regional Australian tour, which kicks off in Mackay on August 12.