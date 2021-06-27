Sarthe. At Aronnay table tennis, memberships at a reduced rate before the resumption

For Jean-Marc Collin: “We are witnessing a certain laxity on the part of the federation of the Pays de la Loire league and the Sarthois committee”. (© L’Orne weekly)

At the general meeting of the table tennis club ofArconnay (Sarthe), Jean-Marc Collin, the president, and the members of the bureau took stock of the past white season and presented the various events to come.

The chairman also announced strict measures regarding the number of licenses for registered members. A scathing reaction from the local club after the various announcements from the sports bodies of the federation and the Sarthois committee.

A friendly club

Above all, the Arçonnay club is friendly and dynamic. After 30 years of presidency, Jean-Marc Collin has nothing but praise for the small Sarthois club with 30 licensees, including 10 adults in leisure mode, 11 in competition and 9 youth in table tennis school.

We are a small team, loyal in friendship, without fuss and we are fortunate to have a property adapted to this sport thanks to the municipality that has understood and listened to the association world in all loyalty. Jean-Marc CollinPresident of the table tennis club Arçonnayy

The room dedicated to table tennis has 5 tables and a robot table. Before the pandemic, teams D3, D4 and D5 maintained a good level. “Unfortunately, the sanitary measures did not allow us to play well,” said Gérard Garcia, the secretary. “In 2019, 11 of the 14 scheduled matches were played. In 2020 only 3 out of 14”.

Utopian announcements

For those who know Jean-Marc Collin, everyone can confirm his candor. His staff confirms: “He talks a lot and he acts a lot”.

“A misleading email”

The president spoke extensively about the various measures announced by the sports authorities. “The departmental commission sent a press release to Sarthois’ licensees to inform them, among other things, that the first financial measures had been taken towards the clubs.”

Refunds are scheduled for Commission, Federation and League matches and no Billing for the Youth Championship. Announcements that infuriate the president.

It is a misleading and confusing letter without consultation with the presidents of the clubs involved. We found ourselves without any communication from the leaders. There is really a form of laxity on the part of the federation, the league and the Sarthe committee. These presidents have promised us commissions, a kind of Grenelle for table tennis! Jean-Marc Collinclub president

“In the announced measures for championship refunds, the Arçonnay club is not concerned. Easy to gargle if you don’t have the intelligence to listen to key stakeholders.”

To date, the local club has paid over €1,000 in membership fees. “They have the nerve to ask us for a balance of €800 at the end of June” (Wednesday, June 16, the chairman reported that this amount had just been adjusted downwards with a balance to be paid of €295.30, editor’s note).

For Jean-Marc Collin: “We are witnessing a certain laxity on the part of the federation of the Pays de la Loire league and the Sarthois committee”. (© L’Orne weekly)

Subject of dispute

The committee has established cost of help to the different clubs of Sarthois. “We are told €242 in compensation, or less than €9 per license holder. You see us say to our players who have paid for their license and who have not played, look, the authorities are offering you €9. Our member table tennis players are not affected by this stupid and sporting war”.

Another announcement that makes the office jump, “The federation offered a free package of 1,000 flyers and 200 posters to distribute in the mailboxes of our municipality. Who are we laughing at? “.

A strong gesture

Jean-Marc Collin emphasized that the Arçonné club is one of the cheapest clubs in France. “The cost of the adult license is 72 €, while elsewhere it is double. You should know that €64 of this amount is intended for the Pays de la Loire Federation and the Sarthois Commission”.

Very disappointed by the sports authorities, the president, in consultation with the members of the bureau, has decided to apply strict measures for the next school year to the license holders registered for the 2020/2021 financial year.

For all adult participants who have obtained their license this year, the cost at the start of the school year will be €30 instead of €72 in the form of a club membership. In terms of leisure time, the membership will be €10 instead of €47 per year. Finally, still for the licensees registered this year, the youth of the tennis school will see their membership offered. Jean-Marc Collinclub president

The chairman wants to emphasize that these measures are internal to the club out of respect for the players.

Office The retiring office was unanimously re-elected.

Jean-Marc Collin: Chairman.

Sylvain Gardien: treasurer and commissioner and Gérard Garcia: secretary.

Entry of a member into the new office: Didier Anne who will be responsible for leisure tennis and communication with the sponsors.

Projects

As for the projects, the club wants to reconnect with the school of Arçonnay for discovery sessions with table tennis. “An approach had been tried, but there was no way out,” says Gérard Garcia. “At the time we invested in the purchase of about thirty rackets, we sincerely hope that we will have fruitful contacts at the beginning of the school year”.

In the other announcements, an evening dedicated to sponsors will be planned. On June 30, young people receive gifts.

Has this article been helpful to you? Note that you can follow L’Orne Hebdo in the Mon Actu room. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.