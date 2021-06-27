Euro 2020: All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo; The Netherlands wary of the Czech Republic

Now it’s time to focus on tonight’s newsmakers. The Netherlands will hope to continue their scoring streak against the Czech Republic, trying to beat the side that denied them a Euro 2016 qualifier. In the other match, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in the spotlight with a world record in sight.

The round of 16 started on Saturday with Italy marching on their gums to the last eight, and a tactical Denmark making a buzzing Wales look ordinary. The Azzurri set a world record by extending their undefeated streak to 31 games, and the Danes reached their first quarterfinal in 17 years.

Let’s get into what’s in store:

Czech Republic vs Netherlands (9:30 PM IST)

Event location: Ferenc Puskas Stadium

Returning to a major international tournament after seven years, the Netherlands have enjoyed a satisfying group stage outing. With their goals coming thick and fast – three against North Macedonia and Ukraine and two against Austria – you might think there is room for complacency in the Dutch dugout. But assistant coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy has asked his team to learn from past mistakes and not be wary. I discussed it with the group. That’s why it was important not to let go of the reins too much after Austria, Nistelrooy told reporters on Friday, referring to their 2-0 win in their second game. Because then it is difficult to get back into the flow.

The Netherlands will be wary of what awaits us in the Puskas Arena, especially if they underestimate their opponents. It was a mistake they made in qualifying for Euro 2016, losing to the Czechs both at home and away and failing to make it to the tournament in France. It was the same in the 2004 final as the Czechs trailed by two goals to beat the Dutch 3-2 in a last breath of the group stage.

Dutch head coach Frank de Boer exudes confidence and believes his side has the right mix to win the Euro 2020 crown. If we get to the top four, I think we’ve done a good job. But the goal is to win the final, then it’s completely successful. There are many teams who believe the same and have a lot of quality. You don’t just become a champion, there is a lot involved, but we have the qualities to do it. But for that everything has to be right, De Boer told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum sprang into action this week to dispel any idea that they saw the Czechs as inferior opposition. Everyone has seen Germany against the Hungarians, right? We consider the Czech Republic to be a top country and approach the game as such, he said.

The impressive record of the Czechs at the European Championship is modest. Since 1996, they have not only qualified for every tournament, but have passed the group stage four times. They were second in 1996, semi-finalists in 2004 and finished in the last eight in 2012.

Players to watch out for:

In Patrick Schick, the Czechs are a striker in form, with three goals in the tournament so far, including an astonishing effort from close to the halfway line against Scotland in their opening game. With three goals in the tournament so far, Georgino Wijnaldum could operate in a more attacking role. De Boer is also looking for Memphis Depay to continue the magic of his group stage.

Portugal vs Belgium (12:30 PM IST, Monday)

Event location: La Cartuja Stadium in Seville

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly gets the most attention, just not all the attention. CR7 is on the cusp of becoming the all-time top scorer in international football against Belgium in the round of 16. But the Belgians won’t be focused on Ronaldo alone.

“If you see a Portugal shirt on the street, 99% of it is a Ronaldo shirt,” Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, said on Saturday.

“He is the greatest player in Portugal’s history and we have to respect that, I have a lot of respect for him. But tomorrow it’s not Belgium against Ronaldo, it’s Belgium against Portugal and they have a lot of good players.”

Belgium national coach Roberto Martinez said there will be no anti-Ronaldo plan for the game. If you put up a specific plan against a player, you could be hurt by other players, said Martinez, a Spaniard who is coaching in an official competition for the first time in his home country.

“Of course Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be the player who gets the right moment, the right pass and the right chance and you always have to be alert, but you have to defend Portugal’s 10 players to the same extent.” Martinez said Portugal has several good players in their squad to support Ronaldo, from Bernardo Silva to Diogo Jota to Bruno Fernandes to Renato Sanches to Joao Moutinho.

We all know that Portugal has a group of phenomenal individuals, Martinez said on Saturday. “They are a winning team, they have been able to work without the ball for a long time and have been very comfortable and a real threat in the counter attack. They have real experience, they are the European champions, they have won the Nations League.” “

Ronaldo is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals in three matches. He is one goal away from breaking the overall men’s scoring record in international football. The 36-year-old Juventus striker is equal with former Iran striker Ali Daei with 109 goals.

“We all know that he is one of the best footballers in the world,” Martinez said.

“Every player adapts as you get a little older, you get a little more clinical with what you do. I think Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to use the space, he penetrates from different areas, he has an incredible air threat.”

But Belgium also has its threats, from Kevin De Bruyne to Eden Hazard to Romelu Lukaku, who has three goals going into the knockout stage. De Bruyne and Hazard are back together with Axel Witsel after gradually stepping back into the team during the group matches. They had not been fully available during Belgium’s preparations due to injuries.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he is also not preparing a plan to lock up specific Belgian players. “We cannot give their team space. We cannot make them think without being disturbed by us,” Santos said on Saturday.

“They’ve been playing together for a long time.” The Red Devils, the number 1 in the world, have won 13 consecutive matches, including their three group matches at Euro 2020 and all 10 qualifiers for the tournament.

“We are confident, full of momentum,” said Martinez. “We look forward to seeing how we can improve and how much we can enjoy this opportunity because ultimately it is when we enjoy our football that we play at our best, and we have to do that.”

Portugal recorded just one win in its three group matches, against Hungary in the opener. They then lost to Germany and drew with France to move on from the difficult Group F as one of the best teams in third place.

Portugal took just one victory in 90 minutes throughout the tournament at Euro 2016, when they finally broke through with their first major title by beating host France in the final. Belgium is now the team trying to end the title drought and lift the first major trophy. They were second at the European Championship in 1980 and finished third at the World Championship three years ago for their best result at that tournament.

“This is a special generation committed to international football,” said Martinez. “We’ve worked a lot to get better. We have six players with almost 100 caps, two players with almost 90 caps. This is an exceptional generation. We’re just trying to adapt to what’s going to happen.” need Sunday and be as good as possible.”

Players to watch out for:

This is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldos night as he strives to break Ali Daei’s record. But one must also be careful of Renato Sanchez and Bruno Fernandez, who will try to act at such a crucial stage. For Belgium, the full-time return of Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel will prove crucial as the Red Devils aim to peak further. Romelu Lukaku will look to keep Rui Patricio sharp.