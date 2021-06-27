The best prospect in American men’s tennis leads to Wimbledon

American men’s tennis scored a disheartening first last month: Not a single American player on the ATP tour was ranked in the top thirty. Not since the introduction of the computer ranking system nearly half a century ago has it been this bad, although it has been going really bad for a while. The Wimbledon Championships kick off on Monday, and it wouldn’t come as a shock if there were no Americans left in the men’s draw. mid sunday, halfway through. Sam Querrey, with his all-or-nothing service, well suited to grass, reached the Wimbledon semi-finals four years ago, but he is thirty-three years old and crashed in the first round of this year’s first two majors, in Melbourne and Paris. (He is currently at No. 60.) John Isner (No. 33), has an even bigger serve, which took him to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, but he is thirty-six, and his place in tournament history is likely to remain. attached to the first round match he played in 2010 against French doubles specialist Nicolas Mahut, a match that lasted more than 11 hours and took three days: 64, 36, 67, 76 . . . 7068, the longest professional tennis match ever. Reilly Opelka, twenty-three years old and nearly seven feet tall, also boasts a thunderous first serve. In 32nd place this week, he is the tallest American man to date and he won the boys’ singles title in 2015 at Wimbledon. But none of the Americans who have won Wimbledon juniors have won the adult trophy or lately, have even come close.

Sebastian Korda is the youngest American in the ATP top 100 at twenty years old. Americans eager to see an American great champion again talk about him more enthusiastically than any other player. Andy Roddick, last American man to win a singles major at the US Open in 2003pronounced him on a recent Tennis Channel broadcast. I’ll say it in no uncertain terms, Roddick said. This is our best American prospect in a long, long time.

In January, Korda reached the final of a tournament in Delray Beach, Florida. In the spring, he took three straight wins against the top thirty players at the Miami Open, including one in the top ten, before losing to Andrey Rublev, who emerged as one of the toughest outs around during the pandemic. the men’s side. At the end of last month, Korda won his first clay-court touring tournament at the Emilia-Romagna Open, in Parma, reaching the top fifty; last week, at a grass court tournament in Germany that is leading up to Wimbledon, Korda defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, a semifinalist at Wimbledon the last time it was held, in 2019. (He also performed a tweener lob winner which was a standout.) So far this year Korda has earned more ATP ranking points than any other American. He is a newcomer.

It’s not like people expect Korda to make a deep run at Wimbledon. His defeat of Bautista Agut was his first ATP match on grass; he won his first game at tour level, main draw on any surface, only last fall, at the COVID-delayed French Open. (He also reached the fourth round of the main draw, becoming the youngest American to do so at Roland Garros since Michael Chang in 1991.) It’s more that, if you want to set expectations on a young American in the men’s game, he’s the one. .

For Korda, playing tennis meant entering the family business. His father, Petr, was a Czech star, winning the Australian Open in 1998 and rising to No. 2 in the world before testing positive for a banned steroid and retiring shortly after. Sebastian’s mother, Regina Rajchrtov, was also a pro. (His two older sisters have also taken up sports: they are professional golfers on the LPGA tour.) Sebi, as he’s called, has the kind of childhood memories that come only from being born into a sport. He recently recalled how his father once took home a Disney-themed racket he was given at a tennis legend event in Orlando, and how the racket broke in two when Sebastian tried to return a save hit from Radek Stepanek, the pro Petr happened to coach at that time. By the time he was nine, Sebastian was watching the professional tennis court, from a players’ box. On Instagram he posted old photos from his early teens: playing pool with Novak Djokovic, posing with Tommy Haas after a practice goal.

The Kordas have their home in Bradenton, Florida, but last December, during the off-season, Sebastian spent a few weeks in Las Vegas working on his game with Andre Agassi, who was teaming up with Petr on doubles at the time. . It turned out to be an advanced seminar in reading and understanding halfway through the race, Sebastian explained. He talked about getting from Agassi a taste of the experience he’s not old or seasoned enough to have yet. He sees the game very differently than most people, that’s for sure, Korda said. He reads opponents, to get a sense of how matches are played. Some things he thinks about you would never think about during a match.

It’s hard to know what Korda is thinking and feeling as he makes his way to a competition. He brings an equal focus to his game, one that is built on a solid technical foundation and designed to win points efficiently: big enough flat bases, hit with enough control to minimize mistakes. (His only flash is a headband he wears to keep his long blond hair out of his face; he says he got it from one of his sisters.) He moves with fluid certainty for a six foot five inch player long, and, for now at least in anticipation, balance and length of wingspan he makes up for what he lacks in lateral speed. His service is getting bigger and bigger; also his return. There are no big holes in his game. Both he and his father, who continues to coach him, speak of deliberate goals and determined patience.

The pressure will increase. And the bumps and hurdles that all young tennis players eventually face, injuries, fatigue are sure to come his way. So many promising hopefuls, for so many reasons, end up before us in the perfect continuous conditional, half-remembered would-have-beens. For now, there’s going to be a lot going on for Korda, and for those watching and urging him on, there are few more compelling stories in the sport.