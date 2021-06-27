Ex-Indian star Shivendra Singh could be the coach of women’s hockey academy | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: To promote vocal for local, the sports department is targeting local coaches for their academies. Bhopal-based Olympian Sameer Dad has recently been named coach of the men’s hockey academy. Work is now underway on the former Indian hockey team -forward Shivendra Singh of Gwalior, for the women’s hockey academy in Gwalior.

The men’s and women’s hockey academy, established in mid-2000, has produced several players for the national team. Even before the Tokyo Olympics, Indian women’s and men’s teams trained several players from both academies.

Sports department officials said the department wants to prioritize local talent. “MP has produced several national and international hockey players. Shivendra Singh and Sameer Dad are such examples. After Sameer, the department is trying to appoint Shivendra as the coach of the women’s academy,” said a senior sports department official who requested anonymity.

Department will probably approach Shivendra soon. “It will be a big step for Shivendra to join the women’s hockey academy. His presence at the academy will bring a lot of change to the academy,” said the official.

Shivendra was part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, in addition to being a member of the bronze medal winning side of the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou. He was also part of the gold-winning Indian team in 2007 Asia Cup and 2010 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He is known for his signature flight salute and celebration after scoring the goal.







