Cricket: Sunil Gavaskar suggests potential change for India ahead of England Tests, sports news





Team India has a respectable break ahead of the run of five Test matches against England. After their loss to New Zealand in the last of the World Test Championship, India has the opportunity to adapt and work their way up to the places that let them down in Southampton against New Zealand. Sunil Gavaskar has proposed an adjustment of the opening combination for the Test series against England. He believes that Mayank Agarwal should get approval instead of Shubman Gill to open the innings. India’s last three tours of England show that Team India is not very comfortable against the moving Dukes ball in the UK. They last won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid, but have since lost 0-4, 1-3, 1-4 in resulting visits in 2011, 2014 and 2018 separately. ‘ ALSO READ: Cricket: Tim Paine eats ‘humble pie’ after predicting India’s easy win in WTC final Speaking to SportsTak, Sunil Gavaskar thinks it could start by rearranging India’s opening mix: “Mayank Agarwal has done a really good job for India, scoring a double century twice opening the innings. It’s a good one. The thing is that the BCCI and Jay Shah have taken the initiative to hold some warm-up matches before the England Tests so that you can decide there who can open for India between Gill and Agarwal. “Let them open the innings together because Rohit Sharma is a certainty and he can be equipped for a game. That would give you an idea of ​​who has the better technique for England conditions. And based on that they can decide whether to want to play Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill.” According to him, Shubman Gill’s concern lies in his absence of footwork, and Sunil Gavaskar thinks it was something that could be seen in the WTC final in England, but even at home when the batsman’s runs evaporated. “Gill’s footwork isn’t much. He just leads the way and that’s not the case with him only in England. Even in the series in India he only had one movement there which is forward. There is no trouble getting on the rear. foot and that’s why he’s playing over the line” – he said. “Because once your feet go forward, with that balance, it’s hard to get back on the hindfoot when the length is a little short, it’s hard. So he has to work hard, there’s no doubt about his talent. But if He works a little hard, he will get the reward.” Mayank Agarwal has not been involved after two bad games in Australia and since Shubman Gill had a rich run down under. Mayank Agarwal averages 45.74 in 14 Tests by scoring 1052 runs and scoring three centuries. With the BCCI a few warm-up games for the series, management could offer Mayank Agarwal a few chances ahead of deciding whether to become Shubman Gill’s replacement at the top.

