KU football with transfer Jeremy Webb, former CB at Missouri State and Virginia Tech

Jeremy Webb, a former reserve defender at Virginia Tech who recently started in the state of Missouri, announced Saturday night that he is transferring to Kansas.

Let’s work, Webb posted on Twitter, along with an image featuring the Jayhawks logo, photos of the cornerback and the word “committed” in all caps.

Webb was listed by Missouri State at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds for his recently completed senior season, enrolling his name on the NCAA’s transfer portal as a graduate transfer in early June.

While playing in 10 games in an FCS season that began in the fall of 2020 and ended this spring, Webb recorded three interceptions, had six pass breakups and a total of 38 tackles for the Bears, who co-host the Missouri Valley Football Conference. champions.

Webb told Jon Kirby of: Jayhawk Slant he also considered transferring to Boston College and SMU before choosing Kansas.

In the end, it just came down to the coaches and how they recruited me really hard, Webb told Jayhawk Slant of his mindset, adding what the staff had mapped out as the best possible situation and fit.

The experienced cornerback added: I wanted to join in and help change the program.

Originally from East Mims, Florida, Webbs’ meandering college football career began at the junior college level at ASA College (NY). In 2018, his first year at Virginia Tech, Webb tore his Achilles tendon during spring practice and wore a red shirt.

In 2019, Webb finally made his debut for the Hokies, appearing as a backup in three games and making one tackle.

When Webb left VT for Missouri State, he started nine of the 10 games he played for the Bears (5-5) during the 2020-21 season. One of his three picks in the secondary came in the Oklahoma team opener.

With the departure of former starting cornerback Karon Prunty this summer, the Jayhawks met a depth need at cornerback by adding Webb whether he finishes as reserve or starter.